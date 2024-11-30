Off the back of a devastating 4-1 defeat at the hands of Brentford in the Premier League, newly-appointed Leicester City boss, Ruud van Nistelrooy faces the crucial decision to drop Wout Faes from the starting eleven for his continued poor form.

It was the side's sixth game without a win in all competitions, and a third consecutive defeat in the league, which has the side languishing in 16th, just one point above the relegation zone. A number of players under-performed in the clash with the Bees, and most notably, Wout Faes' costly defensive errors and poor contributions at the back may have left a bad impression on his new boss. It wasn't the first occasion this season in which the Belgian has delivered a sub-par performance either, and his position in the starting eleven is at serious risk under Van Nistelrooy.

An Abysmal Performance from Belgian International Faes

Van Nistelrooy may reconsider his place in the starting line-up as a result of his poor form

Faes, who was signed to the club, 2022 for a fee in the region of £15 million, played a major role in what was largely a catastrophic day for many Leicester players, which outraged the traveling fans in the GTech Community Stadium. Speaking to X (formerly Twitter), the Athletic journlist, Rob Tanner reported on the chants that rung throughout the away end:

Having failed to win a single tackle or duel in 90 minutes, and often being caught out of position, it was a day to forget for Faes, but one that fans likely won't, and many have taken to X to express their concerns about his form. One such supporter wrote: "Faes should never play for this club again", while another shared a similar sentiment: "Wout Faes is a disgrace". The 26-year-old is certainly not one to be trusted by Van Nistelrooy.

Wout Faes vs Brentford (30/11/2024) Minutes played 90 Accurate passes 27/32 (84%) Tackles won 0/0 Dribbled past 2 Ground duels won 0/4 Aerial duels won 0/1 Fouls committed 2 FotMob Rating 5.2

The Dutchman is set to take charge of the Foxes' squad at the next available notice, and fans will expect to see some major changes from the former Manchester United interim manager. With only Wolves having conceded fewer than Leicester's 27 in 13 games, all of which Faes has started in, it could not be more obvious the Belgian is one of the players that must be dropped from the starting line-up before the side's midweek clash against West Ham, if Van Nistelrooy is to navigate his team away from another crushing loss.

Statistics courtesy of FotMob.com - Correct as of 30/11/2024