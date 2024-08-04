Highlights Van Nistelrooy returned to Man United this summer as Erik ten Hag's assistant coach.

Importance of building relationships with individuals has since been highlighted by Van Nistelrooy, who has learnt from the very best in Bobby Robson and Sir Alex Ferguson.

Speculation rises about Van Nistelrooy possibly taking over the manager role from Ten Hag, as Yorke tips the sensational possibility.

The return of past players always comes in equal parts risk and reward. Manchester United, who continue to pine for the rediscovery of their yesteryear greatness will know about this all too well. In recent attempts at reliving the glory years, recalling Cristiano Ronaldo and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can be written off as monumental disasters.

But now with the reappointment of Ruud van Nistelrooy ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League season as Erik ten Hag's assistant coach as the club look to build on their FA Cup triumph over Manchester City last term, there is a fresh opportunity for the Red Devils to right the wrongs of previous reminisces, as the Dutchman has recently revealed the one lesson he learnt from Sir Alex Ferguson which he hopes to bring back to Old Trafford.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Van Nistelrooy worked under the legendary Man United coach, Ferguson, between 2001 and 2006, as the Dutchman claimed the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award for the 2001/02 and the 2002/03 seasons. Under the Scotsman's tutelage, he won a Premier League title, an FA Cup, and a League Cup.

Related Manchester United's Coaching and Backroom Staff Erik ten Hag has been forced into several changes to his backroom staff ahead of the 2024/25 season.

What Van Nistelrooy Said

He has emphasised the importance of indviduals and relationships within the team

Speaking to The Guardian, Van Nistelrooy said: "As a player, the most important thing I took from working with Sir Bobby Robson and Sir Alex Ferguson was their relationships with the individual. It’s not a football player; it’s a person. When you reach that connection, you get the best out of people – and from there on you can help them build their careers. I never let that thought go out of my mind.

"Sometimes you have to be tough on them and sometimes you have to get your arm around them. That mixture is important, but the most important thing is to always be honest and straight. When you have knowledge about the game and what is necessary at the highest level, you must share it."

Van Nistelrooy started his coaching career as the assistant manager of the Dutch national team under Guus Hiddink and his latest job as PSV Eindhoven head coach was his first experience as the manager of a senior team. But he has already patted himself on the back for several key achievements, as he added:

"As a coach, you just try to help players achieve their goals. And it is something that makes you feel really proud when you see young players develop. Gakpo went on to Liverpool and Noni to Chelsea, but there are a couple more from that time who are now in the PSV first team. The feeling I get when I see this is comparable with winning a league, really."

Related Ruud van Nistelrooy Making Early Impact in Man Utd Training Ruud van Nistelrooy's arrival as Erik ten Hag's assistant manager looks to be having an effect on Manchester United's forwards already.

Van Nistelrooy's Managerial Future

He has already been tipped to take over from Erik ten Hag

It might seem too early to judge Van Nistelrooy's managerial horizons. But that hasn't stopped some from predicting the 48-year-old is destined to make the step-up into the Old Trafford hot-seat sooner rather than later, especially since the jury is still out on Ten hag following last season's horror show, where a record-low eighth-placed Premier League finish was spared its blood-red blushes by an unexpected FA Cup win.

With managerial experience under his belt himself, 1999 Treble winner, Dwight Yorke - speaking to BoyleSports - is one of the more high-profile names to break silence in a situation where Van Nistelrooy is promoted to the management role. He said: