Ruud van Nistelrooy has revealed he'll message Ole Gunnar Solksjaer to celebrate the fact that Manchester United scored five goals in his first match as interim boss, matching the figure they reached in the Norwegian's maiden game. Erik ten Hag was sacked recently as the Red Devils boss after two tumultuous years.

Ruben Amorim is reportedly set to take charge at Old Trafford, but until a deal is over the line, Van Nistelrooy is acting as the temporary head coach. The former United striker was already working at the club under Ten Hag as a coach, so he was promoted on an interim basis and his first match was an instant success.

The Red Devils thrashed Leicester City 5-2 in the League Cup, with two goals from Casemiro, one from Alejandro Garnacho and another brace from Bruno Fernandes sealing the deal. It was an emphatic response to the managerial change. It wasn't the first time the club started strongly under a new manager, though. In late 2018, shortly after relieving Jose Mourinho of his duties, United hired Solksjaer on an interim basis, before promoting him to permanent boss and it started in a similar fashion.

Van Nistelrooy Will Reach Out to Solksjaer After Their 'Draw'

He gave all credit to the players

Solksjaer's first match in charge at United saw the club run riot over his former side, Cardiff City. They thrashed the Welsh club 5-1 on the night and now, nearly six years later, they've gotten off to a similarly strong level under Van Nistelrooy. That wasn't lost on the Dutchman, when the fact his team scored five goals was brought up in a post-match press conference.

"OK. Well, I draw with Ole. I will text him about this. Thanks to the players, it happened. As coaching staff, we prepared the players and I have to say they were fantastic today. Credit to the team, they pulled off a great performance today, after difficult moments. On the day it got announced, it was difficult for them and every one of us. "Of course, when you have the manager is going, for us, as staff as well, so to react and play like this, it was a great achievement of the players. We promised to fight for the 75,000 fans and the millions at home watching and supporting United. For them, we wanted to show up, show this club is building and continuing to fight and never stop. That's what it is about."

The manager went on to talk about Ten Hag's departure, his own feelings on the matter and how appreciative he was of the fans and their support, saying: "In the days leading up to this, it was with mixed feelings. Of course, I was sad to see Erik [ten Hag] go. He was the one that got me here. It was sad to see him leave but he's leaving the club with two trophies and can have his head held high. Of course, matchday comes and 75,000 fans are here and they support the team. They supported me in an unbelievable way."