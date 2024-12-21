Ruud van Nistelrooy's Leicester City are one of several clubs keeping an eye on Harry Maguire's situation at Manchester United amid his contract expiring next summer, according to The Athletic.

Maguire, 31, has been one of United's best performers under new head coach Ruben Amorim, excelling in the Portuguese's three-at-the-back system. He's been at Old Trafford since August 2019, when he arrived from Leicester in an £80 million deal, making him the world's most expensive defender.

The Red Devils are under pressure to sort out Maguire's contract as he creeps into the final six months of his current deal. He is in talks with the club over an extension but has received interest from abroad and in England.

Napoli, who Maguire's former teammate Scott McTominay joined in the summer, are also keeping tabs on the defender. As are Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce, and the Portuguese tactician targeted Maguire during his reign at Old Trafford before he eventually arrived under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Those two clubs can strike a pre-contract agreement with Maguire in January as they are clubs from abroad. That isn't the case for Leicester, who are monitoring their former defender, and a move to the King Power could be enticing for many reasons.

Van Nistelrooy To push for Maguire to return to Leicester

The ex-Manchester United interim boss is also a fan of Victor Lindelof

Van Nistelrooy worked with Maguire during his brief spell as United's caretaker manager before Amorim became Erik ten Hag's permanent successor. The England international was injured and didn't appear under the iconic Dutchman, but he still garnered the Foxes boss' admiration.

That admiration could kickstart a potential pursuit of Maguire with Leicester looking to strengthen their defence. They have shipped 34 goals in the league, with Van Nistelrooy turning to Conor Coady, 31, and Jannik Vestergaard, 32, in a 4-0 loss to Newcastle United. Victor Lindelof joins Maguire on the Foxes' wishlist, although they face competition from Benfica for the Swede.

Harry Maguire Premier League Statistics 2024-25 Appearances Interceptions Per Game Tackles Per Game Balls Recovered Per Game Clearances Per Game Ground Duels Won Aerial Duels Won 9 1.6 0.8 1.7 1.6 1.2 (69%) 1.6 (70%)

Maguire spent two years at the King Power and became a fan favourite with dominant performances at the back. He appeared 76 times across competitions, registering five goals and three assists.

A reunion with the Foxes could be an emotional pull for him and end a rocky spell at Old Trafford amid constant criticism before this season. He spoke glowingly of his time with Leicester when leaving in 2019 and emphasized the support he'd received.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and SofaScore - correct as of 21/12/2024.