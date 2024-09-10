Erik ten Hag's struggles at Manchester United this early in the season means that the Red Devils boss could already be looking over his shoulder at the exit door, following two consecutive defeats in the top-flight inside the opening three games of the season - and presenter Will Brazier believes that the Dutchman could be replaced by fellow compatriot and assistant boss Ruud van Nistelrooy come the end of the campaign, with the former United striker having the 'pedigree' to replicate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tenure after his spell at PSV Eindhoven.

Van Nistelrooy joined United alongside Rene Hake in the summer to add to Ten Hag's list of backroom staff, having been close to joining recently relegated Premier League side Burnley before United swooped in - and it saw a fairytale return to the Theatre of Dreams for the Dutchman.

Van Nistelrooy Could Have 'Solskjaer Effect'

The Dutchman has already managed at a top level

Having scored 95 goals in 150 Premier League games for the Red Devils, alongside a further 38 in just 47 Champions League appearances, Van Nistelrooy is well thought of in the red half of Manchester - and he could be set to further that glory according to Brazier, who believes he will get the job before the end of the season, with Ten Hag being sacked in the process.

He said, via the That's Football podcast:

"I do think Ruud van Nistelrooy will be the Manchester United manager by the end of the season. I think he'll have that 'super-duper' bounce effect that we maybe saw with Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer]. He's got a bit more pedigree."

Van Nistelrooy has managed at a top level before, and like Solskjaer, he could come in as a club legend to appease the fans and steady the ship after the sacking of yet another manager. Ten Hag has won two domestic cups in his two seasons in charge, but a catastrophic Premier League campaign last time out saw them finish eighth in the top-flight and after finishing bottom of their Champions League group, only the FA Cup win over rivals Manchester City saved United.

A Dutch contingent and a good style of play could be beneficial

The Dutch legend managed PSV's youth team for a season before becoming manager of their first-team for the 2022/23 season - and with a record of 33 wins, 10 draws and just eight losses in all competitions from 51 games, it saw them finish second in the Eredivisie - though they did win the Dutch Cup, the Dutch 'Super Cup', and qualification into the knockout rounds of the Europa League.

Playing an attractive style of football with the Dutch giants, Van Nistelrooy has a decent pedigree and by working with the current Dutch-speaking contingent of Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, Joshua Zirkzee and Tyrell Malacia, he could be the man to turn their fortunes around.

Whether Ten Hag can turn his own United's form around in the first place will dictate whether Van Nistelrooy will get the job - and if the Dutchman can't get past the challenges of Southampton and Crystal Palace in the next fortnight, it could be the invitation that Van Nistelrooy needs to cement his place in United legend.

