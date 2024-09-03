The Vancouver Whitecaps could be in for an interesting close to the 2024 MLS season after securing the signing of 32-year-old Scottish free agent midfielder Stuart Armstrong, who has most recently featured for English club Southampton. Despite the MLS transfer window closing, clubs can still sign free agents through the roster freeze deadline on September 13.

Armstrong was announced on September 3 and has signed a contract with the Canadian club through the end of the 2026 season. He will be on a Designated Player contract for the Whitecaps, joining compatriot and former teammate Ryan Gauld, who is the undisputed star of a Vancouver side that seems destined for the MLS playoffs.

The Whitecaps are on course to make the MLS playoffs, sitting in fifth place in the Western Conference with games in hand on the teams above them, and they will also play in the 2024 Canadian Championship final against Toronto FC on September 25.

“He brings experience, tactical awareness, positional flexibility, and a very high work rate," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director in a club statement. In addition, his passing range and elite chance creation from the midfield position will add another dimension to our team’s overall attack."

Armstrong will be the club's third Designated Player alongside fellow midfielders Gauld and Paraguay international Andrés Cubas. Each team is permitted a maximum of three Designated Players, who can be paid salaries above and beyond the league's salary cap limits. According to salaries published by the MLS Players Association, Gauld is at nearly $3 million annual guaranteed compensation, while Cubas is at $1.15 million.

Stuart Armstrong clubs and trophies

Scottish midfielder began his career with Gauld at Dundee United

Armstrong has spent the last six seasons with Southampton in the English Premier League and the English second-tier Championship, logging a total of 214 appearances (25 goals and 19 assists). He had five goals and seven assists in the most recent season, which saw Southampton earn promotion back to the Premier League. Armstrong's contract expired at the end of the 2023-24 campaign, making him a free agent.

Prior to that, he won four league titles (2014-2018) and four other domestic trophies at Celtic Glasgow (144 matches) in Scotland, where he moved after starting at Dundee United (150 matches) alongside Gauld.

Armstrong has also featured 51 times for the Scotland senior national team with a handful of substitute appearances in 2024, including one at Euro 2024. He has played at the FIFA World Cup for Scotland, but was not called up to the squad for the September 2024 international window, although he was reportedly staying fit by training with Premier League side Brentford.

Gauld was named to the Scotland squad in September and will be hoping for his first senior team cap.

Vancouver Whitecaps Schedule 2024

The club aims to finish strong in the West, and win the Canadian title

The Whitecaps have nine matches remaining in the 2024 MLS regular season to cement their place as one of the higher West seeds in the playoffs. If they can finish in the top four places, they will be guaranteed home-field advantage for at least the first round of the postseason, and the higher they finish, the better the chances for home-field in subsequent rounds.

Vancouver have a good chance to keep rising in the Western Conference standings with seven of their final 10 competitive matches before the playoffs coming at home, including the final of the 2024 Canadian Championship against Toronto FC. But the Whitecaps have lost four of 11 home league games, with the last setback at BC Place coming on July 20 when they held a 3-2 lead against Houston entering the final 15 minutes.

Date Opponent Competition Venue Sat, Sept. 7 vs. FC Dallas MLS Regular Season BC Place (Vancouver) Sat, Sept. 14 vs. San Jose MLS Regular Season BC Place (Vancouver) Wed, Sept. 18 at Houston Dynamo MLS Regular Season Shell Energy Stadium (Houston) Sat, Sept. 21 at LA Galaxy MLS Regular Season Dignity Health Sports Park (LA) Wed, Sept. 25 vs. Toronto FC Canadian Ch'ship Final BC Place (Vancouver) Sat, Sept. 28 vs. Portland Timbers MLS Regular Season BC Place (Vancouver) Wed, Oct. 2 vs. Seattle Sounders MLS Regular Season BC Place (Vancouver) Sat, Oct. 5 vs. Minnesota United MLS Regular Season BC Place (Vancouver) Sun, Oct. 13 vs. LAFC MLS Regular Season BC Place (Vancouver) Sat, Oct. 19 at Real Salt Lake MLS Regular Season America First Field (Sandy, Utah)

Vancouver Whitecaps Odds to Win MLS Cup 2024

The Caps have an outside shot to win the title according to the betting market

The Whitecaps have qualified for the MLS playoffs in six of their 13 previous seasons in MLS, but on five of those six occasions, they fell at the first hurdle.

The farthest point they have ever reached in the MLS postseason was the Western Conference semifinals, falling to Cascadia rivals Portland (2015) and Seattle (2017), each by 2-0 aggregate scores.

Sportsbook Vancouver Odds to Win MLS Cup Rank (for Lowest Odds) Bet365 +2500 8th FanDuel +4200 11th DraftKings +2500 8th BetMGM +2500 8th BetRivers +2500 8th ESPN Bet +2800 8th