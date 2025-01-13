The Vancouver Whitecaps will name Jesper Sørensen their next manager, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Sørensen was most recently the manager of Brøndby. Glass City first reported the deal.

Sørensen is an experienced head coach, taking his first job as manager in 2013. He's been a head coach at three clubs as well as the Danish U-21 national team. He also enjoyed a long playing career, spent entirely in his native Denmark.

Vancouver views Sørensen as a perfect fit with his defensive stability, attacking creativity and up-tempo style. He is inheriting a team in win-now mode around Ryan Gauld, Stuart Armstrong and more in-prime players. He has also displayed the ability to develop young players, an important quality.

With Brøndby for two years, Sørensen took charge of 73 matches. He left the club in December.

Gio Savarese was a finalist for this job as well. He was a finalist for Toronto FC and the San Jose Earthquakes this winter, as well as Nashville SC in the summer. Former Atlanta United interim manager Rob Valentino interviewed for the job as well.

The Whitecaps finished 8th in the Western Conference last season under Vanni Sartini, thrashing the Portland Timbers 5-0 in the wildcard round before taking LAFC to game three in Round One. The club dismissed Sartini shortly into the offseason.

Vancouver's preseason preparations begin this week.