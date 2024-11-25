The Vancouver Whitecaps have parted ways with head coach Vanni Sartini, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Vancouver thought it was time for a new direction, sources say. Both sides remain appreciative of the other, sources add.

Sartini led the Whitecaps to eighth place in the Western Conference this season, then won the wildcard round with a 5-0 rout of the Portland Timbers , before falling to Los Angeles FC in a tightly contested Round One series.

The club has won three consecutive Canadian Championships under Sartini.

Vanni Sartini - Vancouver Whitecaps Stats Games 148 Wins 62 Draws 33 Losses 53 Win % 40.1%

Sartini Took Vancouver As Far As He Could

Sartini initially took over as the Whitecaps interim manager in 2021 before being named full-time head coach that offseason. Though there has been a lot of success, the club failed to advance past the first round of the playoffs in all three trips to the postseason and also didn’t advance in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

The club have not advanced in the playoffs since 2017, though before Sartini, they missed the playoffs in three straight seasons.

The Whitecaps are led by Ryan Gauld, Brian White and Andes Cubas, plus late-season signing Stuart Armstrong. The club is not viewed near the top-spending clubs in the league.

Sartini joined the club in 2019 as an assistant to Marc dos Santos and was named academy director of methodology in 2020. Last year, Sartini was suspended for six games for verbally abusing referee Tim Ford following their playoff exit to LAFC. The suspension was reduced to four games after a successful petition by Sartini.

Vancouver don't have a ton of roster flexibility this winter, with all three DP spots occupied and only a couple of big contracts with options, including Alessandro Schopf and Yohei Takaoka.