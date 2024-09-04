The VAR for Liverpool's 3-0 thrashing of Manchester United has been accused of making a 'baffling' error at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Liverpool made a trip to United's home ground look almost effortless on Sunday afternoon. Two goals from Luis Diaz put the Reds in cruise control before Mo Salah's strike in the second-half wrapped things up as Arne Slot made it three wins and three clean sheets from as many games at the start of his Premier League reign.

For his compatriot Erik Ten Hag, pressure continues to build, while further VAR controversy suggests that the scoreline could have been a lot worse. United new boy Noussair Mazraoui appeared to catch Cody Gakpo from behind inside the area but referee Anthony Taylor played the advantage, which resulted in Darwin Nunez shooting wide. But should Liverpool have been awarded a penalty and an opportunity to make it 4-0? Watch the incident below at 12:30:

The 'Baffling' VAR Error in Question

Neil Mellor believes VAR was wrong not to review the incident

Replays showed the challenge was made just inside the box and former Liverpool striker Neil Mellor believes VAR should have intervened to award the penalty. VAR John Brooks and assistant Harry Lennard did not review the incident, leaving Mellor puzzled.

He tweeted two images to justify his thoughts, writing: "Referee sees foul on Gakpo and indicates advantage… Nunez shoots wide. Contact was inside the area… so why hasn't VAR told him he was right and contact in area so should be a pen? Baffling decision."

Needless to say, the decision had very little impact on the full-time scoreline. But on a weekend where VAR was once again at the heart of numerous talking points, this incident is yet another unwanted headline for the divisive technology.

The main source of controversy from the past weekend came during the Saturday lunchtime kick-off between Arsenal and Brighton, as Declan Rice was sent off for delaying the restart, while other question marks loomed over incidents such as Lewis Dunk and Chris Wood's respective handballs.

VAR Expert Analyses Incident

Dale Johnson explained what happened

VAR causing controversy is by no means a new thing for Premier League fans. So much so that there are now a handful of VAR experts, with ESPN's Dale Johnson arguably being the best of them. He has since vindicated Mellor's initial thoughts in his review. "Should advantage be played on a penalty situation, and why wasn't it pulled back by the VAR if the referee had judged a foul but got the positioning wrong?" He added:

"A referee should never play advantage on a penalty unless there is a very clear and immediate opportunity to score. So, based on that, Taylor must have decided the foul contact was just outside the box. It then becomes a question of protocol. If the referee identified a foul, but that foul was actually inside the area, shouldn't the VAR be passing this information on?

"Once Liverpool hadn't made the most of the advantage, the VAR will not go back to assess a judgement the referee has already made. It does beg the question of what the VAR was actually checking. Perhaps Brooks wasn't immediately aware that Taylor had signalled advantage, or it might have been the nature of the contact (unlikely but, for example, a possible red card) rather than it being a foul.

"If the VAR did get involved, it could have created a situation whereby they had to award a penalty factually on position, but didn't believe it was a foul (with Gakpo initiating contact). That would have meant sending Taylor to the monitor to overturn his subjective judgement of a foul, even though he never actually gave a spot kick in the first place.

"That's like what happened in Brentford vs. Brighton last season, when the ref went to the screen but no spot kick was awarded as there was an attacking foul immediately before the defensive infringement."