Highlights Howard Webb has backed the decision not to award Liverpool a late penalty against Manchester City.

The former Premier League referee believes VAR correctly opted not to overturn the on-field official's decision.

Jurgen Klopp was left fuming after his side were denied a last minute spot-kick at Anfield.

Former Premier League referee Howard Webb has backed the decision not to award Liverpool a late penalty in their dramatic 1-1 draw with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp's side were left furious after Alexis Mac Allister went down in the 98th minute. The Argentina star appeared to be caught in the chest by Jeremy Doku's boot, who got some of the ball. The Belgium winger followed through into the Liverpool man - who went down clutching his body.

The on-field referee, Michael Oliver, waved away the appeals, and after a long check, VAR official Stuart Atwell opted not to overturn the original decision, much to the frustration of Liverpool fans as the game ended 1-1.

Var Audio Released for Doku's Challenge on Mac Allister

They were quick to not award a penalty

After Mac Allister had equalised from the spot, he was at the centre of attention again with the penalty appeal. VAR audio has finally been released following the dramatic incident. Oliver was quick to rule out the penalty, saying: "No, not for me mate. The ball is in the middle. Yeah, I think the ball is in the middle and he just tries to play the ball, there might be some contact."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexis Mac Allister has scored nine out of his 10 Premier League penalties with his only miss coming for Brighton against Wolves.

The VAR officials were quick to check the potential penalty: "Ok, so that angle's good. Can you just go slowly. I just want to establish if... so there's clear contact by Doku. Ok, so here's the ball and there's a coming together.

The Assistant VAR was quick to make sure the correct decision was being made before the main system official said: "He's definitely touched it. Mac Allister's then coming into his space. Mac Allister turns his back into him, it's a coming together."

Howard Webb Backs Decision not to Award Liverpool the Penalty

The former referee gave an in-depth view on the incident

Speaking on PGMOL's Match Officials Mic'd Up show, Webb gave his opinion on the incident and revealed that VAR made the right decision not to step in, saying:

"This one has split opinion. I think it's one where had the referee given it on the field, it would have been 'check complete' by the VAR"

"But having not given it, it is also 'check complete'. You can hear Michael Oliver say that the ball is in between. The ball is too low to head. Doku lifts his foot to play the ball and he does make contact on the ball. We know there is some contact on Mac Allister as well so he's not really playing the ball either.

"I think it would have been 'checked complete' either way. Not wanting to to re-referee the game in situations that are not really clear, which is what we think the VAR is for in this situation. The VAR stays out of it. I think that is what we would we would expect."