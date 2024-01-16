Highlights VAR audio reveals that Liverpool did not receive a penalty due to the referee and VAR assistant deeming Odegaard's arm movement accidental.

PGMOL chief Howard Webb believes Odegaard should have been penalised, saying 'he gets a huge advantage by bringing the arm back towards the ball'

An Independent panel also given their verdict on the incident, with the committee voting 4-1 in favor of a penalty.

In previously unreleased footage, VAR audio has shown why Liverpool did not receive a penalty during their 1-1 draw with Arsenal in December. Goals from Gabriel and Mo Salah meant that the points were shared between the two title contenders. However, the game was not without controversy.

Liverpool fans were incensed when their side's appeals for a spot kick were turned down by referee Chris Kavanagh. Replays showed that Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard handled the ball inside the area, but after a check by the video assistants, play was allowed to continue. Now, in the latest episode of Match Officals Mic'd Up, the discussion that took place at Stockley Park has been released to the public.

VAR Audio from Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal

In the clip released onto the Sky Sports Premier League X account, referee Kavanagh can be heard refusing to give the penalty due to the Norwegian midfielder's arm being on the floor. Upon further inspection, the VAR assistant, David Coote agreed with the decision, stating:

"For me, he's falling down, he's moving his arm in towards him, so it's check complete for me."

Interestingly, the clip shows Coote asking for the replay to be played at full speed. This development comes at a period where many have criticised VAR for relying too much on slow motion footage when making their final decisions. Discussing the decision on the show, PGMOL chief Howard Webb gave further explanation as to how the final verdict was reached, saying:

"The referee on the field recognized that Odegaard had slipped and saw his arm go towards the ground. We've talked in the past about supporting arms, if somebody falls and breaks their fall with the arm it's very natural and that's a pretty well established concept."

However, despite this, Webb admitted that he felt the wrong decision had been made.

Webb believes Odegaard should've been punished

An independent panel also voted in favour of a penalty

Adding to his comments, the 52-year-old implied that Odegaard actually gained an advantage during this phase of play by bringing his arm towards his body. During his analysis, Webb claimed:

"He does slip, his arm does go out, but then he actually pulls his arm back towards his body, which is when the ball makes contact with the arm. The VAR looked at that aspect and felt it was a case of Odegaard trying to make himself smaller. "Whether it's instinctive or deliberate, he gets a huge advantage by bringing the arm back towards the ball. The feedback we got afterwards was very clear, the game expects a penalty."

The feedback Webb is likely referring to is that of The Premier League’s Independent Key Match Incidents Panel. According to Dale Johnson of ESPN, the five-man committee believed that the wrong decision was made in this incident, with the vote being 4-1 in favour of a penalty.