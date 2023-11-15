Highlights Manchester United had a goal ruled out for offside against Fulham due to Harry Maguire being deemed to interfere with play.

The VAR audio revealed that the decision was made based on Maguire's attempt to play the ball and the impact it had on an opponent.

PGMOL chief Howard Webb praised the teamwork between the match officials and expressed openness to new technologies for more accurate and efficient decisions.

Manchester United were on the wrong end of a controversial VAR call when they played Fulham at the start of November. The Red Devils thought they had taken the lead at Craven Cottage in the first half when Alejandro Garnacho's pass across the box was tapped into the back of the net by Scott McTominay.

However, after a lengthy VAR check, the goal was ruled out for offside. Neither Garnacho or McTominay were penalised; the player deemed to be in an offside position was Harry Maguire. The England defender did not touch the ball but was penalised as it was deemed he was interfering with play.

United were incensed at the decision. But, fortunately for them, it did not prove costly as Bruno Fernandes' goal in stoppage-time gave United a 1-0 victory and a vital three points.

VAR audio for Scott McTominay's disallowed goal vs Fulham

Every month, the VAR audio for numerous decisions is released. PGMOL chief Howard Webb and Michael Owen then go through the conversation between the match officials to give fans greater insight as to how they have come to their decision.

The third instalment of "Match Officials: Mic'd Up" was released on Tuesday evening and one of the four incidents covered was McTominay's disallowed goal vs Fulham. View the VAR audio below...

Howard Webb on Scott McTominay's disallowed goal vs Fulham

Webb was happy with the decision and credited the work of assistant VAR, Sian Massey-Ellis. He said, per the Premier League's official website: