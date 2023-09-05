There have been numerous controversial decisions made in the Premier League already this season. Arguably the most contentious refereeing decision came in the clash between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers in August.

United were leading 1-0 when Andre Onana rushed out of his goal and wiped out Sasa Kalajdzic deep into stoppage-time. Wolves thought they should have had a penalty but referee Simon Hooper waved play on. VAR checked the incident but it was decided that the correct decision was made.

Wolves and Gary O'Neil were fuming, with the latter being given a yellow card for his protests. United were able to hold on to a narrow victory and O'Neil later shared his disbelief at the non-penalty call in his post-match interview. After the match, PGMOL chief Howard Webb contacted Wolves officials to apologise for the non-penalty call.

VAR audio from Onana non-penalty call in Man Utd 1-0 Wolves released

PGMOL and the Premier League have now released the conversation between the match officials for the decision. The footage is truly fascinating and you can view it below...

Hooper was adamant that a penalty should not be given as he was heard saying: "No way! It's like collisions, we don't give those..."

The VAR, Michael Salisbury, acknowledges that it could be a penalty and reviews the moment. He said: "I want to view this because I think Onana collides into him. He's trying to reach the ball but he's late... and he blocks in. So the goalkeeper goes to challenge for the ball and he makes aerial contact with the Wolves player. It's late and clumsy in my opinion. It's late, it's very late in the aerial challenge."

The penalty was not given, though, as it was Dawson who headed the ball and not Kalajdzic. He continued: "I think because the Wolves player doesn't head the ball... yeah, because Dawson heads it... it's a normal collision as they've both challenged the ball."

Howard Webb: VAR should have recommended a review

Discussing the audio with Michael Owen, Webb said: “I think from the outset I want to say that should have led to an intervention by VAR. We should have seen a video review being recommended and the referee should have gone to the screen. I’m confident he would have seen the images that we’ve seen and would have awarded a penalty.

“We hear the VAR in this circumstance going through the checking phase once the penalty has not been awarded and he is describing what he has seen – Onana coming out and contact with the Wolves player, Kalajdzic. [The VAR] starts to go down the road, I believe, towards recommending a video review, but then he overthinks it a little bit. Sometimes the VARs can do that. They’re trying to identify what the game would expect in terms of what is and isn’t a clear and obvious error.

“And when he sees these two players come together, he knows that sometimes that can happen and it’s not a foul. In this case quite interestingly neither Onana nor Kalajdzic plays the ball, so he sees in the end that as a coming together, a collision of two players, and decided not to intervene. But the difference in this one is that Onana jumps into the Wolves player. Kalajdzic is just jumping up and not into Onana. So it’s not two players coming together, it’s one going into the other.

“We didn’t recommend a review. We should have done. We acknowledge that as an error, which, of course, was disappointing. We took the learning from that, obviously, to try and ensure going forward that type of error doesn’t happen again.

“We think it’s important we acknowledge clear errors. When it’s clear like this one, we don’t want people to benchmark against this situation. This was clearly wrong – if this happens the following week, we expect a penalty to be given. So, I think it’s only right we acknowledge errors when they happen, acknowledge that wasn’t correct; and we expect to see something different next time.”