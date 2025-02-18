The conversation between Michael Oliver and VAR just before Myles Lewis-Skelly's contentious red card against Wolves has now been made public. The Arsenal teenager was sent off in the first half of the Gunners' 1-0 victory at Molineux in January for a challenge on Matt Doherty.

The decision was reversed after a successful appeal from the Gunners, but it raised questions about the role of VAR Darren England. Now, the conversation between Oliver, England, and the assistant VAR leading up to Lewis-Skelly's red card has been revealed thanks to the latest episode of Officials Mic'd Up.

Related Michael Oliver's Record vs Arsenal Compared to Premier League Teams Michael Oliver's stats vs Arsenal compared to other Premier League teams make for eye-opening reading as he seems to prefer a rival club.

What Michael Oliver Said Before Sending Lewis-Skelly Off

There was a debate over which body part the Arsenal man had caught Doherty

Oliver said at the time of the incident (see the incident and hear the audio in the video below):

"I’m going to go red card, mate. Red card on the ankle. Red card, serious foul play."

England replied: "Just checking the red card for serious foul play. OK, it’s for serious foul play, not DOGSO (denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity). OK, for me the contact's on the top of the foot." The assistant VAR chimed in by saying: "I think he catches him on the side of the ankle first. It glances off the side of the ankle down onto the foot. So the first impact is more that Achilles area."

England then said: "So first impact is on the Achilles, on the shin." The assistant VAR replied: "With no chance of playing the ball." England then stated: "So, it’s high up above the ankle then it comes back down. OK, just get me the number please."

Identifying Lewis-Skelly as the culprit, the assistant said: "It’s number 49, Lewis-Skelly." England concluded his review by telling Oliver: "Michael, confirming the on-field decision of red card for serious foul play for Myles Lewis-Skelly. Away, 49. Check complete."

PGMOL Chief Howard Webb Casts Verdict

He believes the on-field call was understandable but wrong

PMGOL chief Howard Webb believes England should have encouraged Oliver to review the incident, which he reckons warranted a yellow card, on the monitor. During the latest episode of Match Official's Mic'd Up, he said: "There are some considerations that might support a red card.

"But there are a whole host of others that say it is not quite there, so on balance we would rather this had been a yellow card. The VAR didn't want to re-referee the situation, they were mindful of the referee's call standing unless it is clearly and obviously wrong."

He continued: "They felt it wasn't at that level on the day and decided to leave it as a red card on the field. I've heard this described as a really horrendous officiating decision. It's not! I understand why the referee saw this on the day as a serious foul-play action.

"We have to be careful about slowing things down and freeze-framing things. We've talked about not doing that, it can distort reality. We have to look at it in full speed, it is glancing [studs] and does come off quite quickly. But it's an understandable on-field decision."

"Yes we feel the VAR should have been involved, but at the same time I can kind of understand why that didn't happen in the moment. We listen to the game, we feed back to the officials to try to ensure that we are in line with the expectations of the game and how we judge these things."