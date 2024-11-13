Nobody in football has had a tougher week than Howard Webb. After having to deal with the David Coote saga, which saw the referee suspended after making comments towards Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp, the PGMOL chief has now had to grapple with the flak that Michael Oliver is facing after his VAR audio from West Ham 2-1 Manchester United was released this week.

This game ultimately led to Erik ten Hag's dismissal, as Manchester United conceded a penalty deep into stoppage time two weeks ago. Danny Ings went down in the box after a challenge from Matthijs de Ligt, with the United defender’s knee making contact with Ings’. Although referee Coote initially waved away the penalty appeals from the home side, he was prompted to reconsider after a discussion with VAR official Oliver, who convinced him to overturn his original decision at the monitor.

The full transcript of the incident has now been released as part of the Match Officials Mic'd Up programme, which Webb has criticised, along with the United fanbase. It's yet another incident that puts into question the integrity of refereeing in the Premier League.

The Full VAR Audio Transcript Has Been Released

It isn't a good look for Michael Oliver

The full transcript of the incident has now been released as part of the Match Officials Mic'd Up programme. It shows Oliver saying: "I think this is a penalty. De Ligt into the foot. Lower leg, yeah." He then radioed David Coote to say:

"Cootey, I'm going to recommend an on-field review for a possible penalty. This is the best angle we've got. We'll run it through, this is the contact from De Ligt. So, there's no contact on the ball from De Ligt."

Coote replied: "So we've got knee-to-knee contact." Before Oliver continued: "Yeah, lower leg contact from De Ligt onto Danny Ings, with no contact on the ball from De Ligt." Coote added: "So we've got here, we've got knee-to-knee contact, but does Ings have control of the ball at any point?"

Oliver then says: "He does not, he's moving into the way of the ball and De Ligt comes into contact with Ings. This is the best angle for the contact." This led to Coote overturning his decision, saying: "So we've got knee-to-knee contact. We've got more contact by De Ligt than we have for Ings. We're giving a penalty, no further action."

PGMOL Chief Slams Oliver's Decision To Get Involved

Webb has criticised Oliver for becoming "hyper-focussed" on the incident

Oliver agreed with Coote's overturn, but Webb has now blasted the VAR for being "hyper-focused" on the incident. The PGMOL chief instead maintained that awarding the penalty was the wrong decision.

"I thought it was a misread, by the VAR, a VAR that's normally really talented and reliable, but gets uber-focused in this situation on De Ligt’s leg. His leg coming through on to Danny Ings, not making any contact with the ball," Webb said, as per the Mirror.

"The ball's already past De Ligt as he as he makes contact with Danny Ings. And the VAR sees that as a clear foul. I think he was too focused on that aspect. I don't think he should have got involved. I think this is a situation where we'd leave the on-field decision as it is, probably whichever way it's called.

He added: "On balance, I don't think it's a penalty kick. I would prefer no foul being given, no penalty. I prefer play-on, but the VAR got super-focused on one aspect, that swinging leg by De Ligt and felt therefore it was a penalty."