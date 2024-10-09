PGMOL chief Howard Webb has admitted that VAR made an error by failing to immediately overturn the red card issued to Bruno Fernandes during Manchester United’s recent 3-0 loss to Tottenham in the Premier League. The United captain was shown a straight red by referee Chris Kavanagh at Old Trafford for a challenge on James Maddison on September 29. United were trailing by just one goal at the time and pushing for an equaliser.

In a bid to win back possession near the centre circle, the 30-year-old lunged at Maddison but slipped, catching the Tottenham player's shin and sending him to the ground in a theatrical fashion. With assistance from VAR, the referee wasted no time in showing Fernandes a red card. It turned out to be a decisive moment, as the Red Devils' efforts to stage a comeback were upended.

VAR audio from the incident has now been released. Although review panels have since criticised the decision - with the midfielder's suspension being overturned following the club's appeal to the FA despite the Premier League initially releasing a statement to back the referee's decision - conversations between the match officials reveal how they reached their incorrect conclusion.

The Audio in Question

The assistant referee acted at once to call the challenge a '100% red card'

On the latest episode of Match Officials Mic'd Up, a series of controversial incidents were brought back to the fore, with audio for each case being revealed for the first time. During Man United's match against Tottenham, footage released shows Kavanagh's assistant referee telling him: "That's awful for me, that's 100% a red card."

After VAR reviewed the decision to brandish a red card, they proved surplus to requirements in stepping in and overturning the on-field judgement. Peter Bankes can be heard saying:

"It's not studs. It's shin height. It's a deliberate act and made no attempt to play the ball. The angle doesn't show it's with studs. There is a slip but I think ref's call."

Howard Webb Gives Verdict

PGMOL chief says the decision not to overturn was a mistake

A former referee of 12 years and over 300 Premier League games, Webb was adamant that VAR should have gone against Kavanagh's initial call, stating: "It was [a mistake]. We hear on the audio that the assistant said it was a red card offence and the referee takes that advice.

"The contact is high, but Fernandes slips first. It's not an attempt on the ball, but from the assistants' view, it looks like studs go in - but it's a slight error. There's no driving the foot into the opponent, it's more of a tripping action. VAR should have sent the referee to the screen."

The controversy surrounding the incident eventually allowed Fernandes to win his appeal, avoiding suspension and enabling him to play in United's next two matches - against Porto in the Europa League and Aston Villa in the Premier League. However, the Portuguese international wasn't able to manage to stay out of trouble for long. In the midweek fixture, he was once again shown a red card, resulting in an upcoming suspension for European competition.