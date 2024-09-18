Referee Chris Kavanagh, who showed Arsenal star Declan Rice a red card during the Gunners’ Premier League meeting with Brighton & Hove Albion in August, told the Englishman that, although he "doesn’t like the rules", the midfielder’s actions subsequently put him in an "awful position".

Already on a booking, Rice clashed with Brighton’s Joel Veltman on the touchline in what was a fiery encounter between the pair. The England international was adjudged to have kicked the ball away from the defender’s path before having his legs taken from underneath him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rice’s sending off was the first of his 359-game senior career for club and country.

It proved to be a costly red card for the north Londoners. Brighton forward Joao Pedro eventually scored the equaliser for Fabian Hurzeler’s side against 10-man Arsenal, despite the hosts being in cruise control when fully equipped.

Kavanagh Claims Rice Gave Him ‘No Choice’

‘I don’t like the rule, but Rice has knocked the ball’

Arsenal chief Mikel Arteta was left “amazed” by Kavanagh’s game-defining decision to give the ex-West Ham United captain his marching orders, while striker-turned-pundit Peter Crouch slammed the official for his ‘inconsistency’.

Shown on Tuesday night as part of the Match Officials Mic'd Up programme, the audio of the post-red card reaction was broadcast as Kavanagh, who has been a Premier League referee since April 2017, tried to reason with the home players.

Rice's 23/24 Premier League Stats vs Arsenal Squad Output Squad Rank Minutes 3,232 2nd Goals 7 5th Assists 8 3rd Pass success rate (%) 90.7 5th Tackles per game 2.2 1st Interceptions per game 1.2 1st Overall Rating 7.38 2nd

Telling Kai Havertz that he had ‘no choice’ given that the midfielder had kicked the ball away, Kavanagh was quickly swarmed by a sea of red shirts, who were all looking for answers.

Speaking to Rice and Martin Odegaard separately away from the chaos, Kavanagh told the latter, "He’s put me in an awful position”, before giving the recipient, Rice, the full explanation behind his decision.

“You did kick the ball, you did. Dec [Declan Rice], you need to go. I don't like it [the rule], I don't like it. But [Rice has] knocked the ball. He's kicked the ball. Dec, you need to go I'm afraid."

Kavanagh’s decision to brandish Rice with a red card was backed up by those in the VAR room at Stockley Park, who said:” Kav [Chris Kavanagh], it’s all checked and cleared. It’s exactly as seen. Exactly as seen." Watch the clip in full below:

Howard Webb Backs Kavanagh’s Decision

‘We’ve messaged – clearly and strongly – to the players’

In order to crack down on players attempting to delay the restart, Premier League referees have been ordered by chief refereeing office of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited, Howard Webb, to enforce yellow cards on those who deliberately prevent the game from getting underway.

Webb, speaking to former Liverpool man Michael Owen on Sky Sports, suggested that Kavanagh had no other option but to send Rice off for his second bookable offence, all while solidifying PGMOL’s stance on such offences.

Giving substance to Kavanagh's decision, Webb said: "He's clearly seen Declan Rice commit a foul, then kick the ball away from an opponent in the process of taking a free-kick.

"We've messaged - clearly and strongly - to the players in pre-season about the importance of not getting involved with the ball once the whistle has gone, not delaying the restart in that way.”

All statistics per WhoScored - correct as of 18/09/24.