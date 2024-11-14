The prevailing mood at PGMOL is that, when it rains, it pours. With the recent release of the VAR audio from William Saliba’s red card against Bournemouth last month, Howard Webb is once again inviting pressure over the international break, especially following David Coote’s suspension over a leaked video throwing derogatory terms towards Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp.

Saliba was sent off two weeks ago for pulling down Bournemouth’s Evanilson early in their Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium and has already served his suspension following Arsenal's eventual 2-0 defeat. But in the most recent episode of Match Officials Mic’d Up, the controversy around the situation at the time has been given an extra incentive.

Referees Rob Jones and Jarred Gillett had much to consider, including Evanilson's distance from David Raya’s goal and Ben White’s potential to intercept. The released audio reveals their deliberations as they reviewed multiple angles of the incident, but the PGMOL chief continues to claim it was the right decision for Saliba to be shown a red card in the end following an initial yellow card.

VAR Audio Released For William Saliba Red Card

The Frenchman was judged to be the last man back by VAR

"The goalkeeper's moving backwards and the likelihood is the attacker will gain possession of the ball," Gillett, the VAR, can be heard saying on the audio. Jones then hardly took a moment's pause before agreeing with the judgement after being urged to go over to the monitor:

"I'm with you Jarred, I completely agree. Ben White is far further away than we expect, it's a red card."

Howard Webb's Verdict

The initial decision to brandish a yellow card was an error

“I think that the offence committed by William Saliba in this situation did deny Evanilson an obvious goalscoring opportunity," Webb said on Match Officials Mic’d Up. "I think the yellow card that was issued by Rob Jones on the field was clearly and obviously wrong.

"There's two things that VAR can do here to prove that the on-field decision was wrong. Firstly, you can see that Ben White is a long way away. He's not going to get to Evanilson from that position.

“And then secondly, they can see that David Raya is backing off and when the ball dies in front of Evanilson, even though it's some distance from goal, he's going to get on to that ball. "He's going to have time to gain nice control just for the goalkeeper to beat. So, for me, a good intervention by the VAR, a clear and obvious error in not showing a red card on the field.”

The red card marked the third time this season that Arsenal had been reduced to 10 men before the hour mark in a Premier League match, prompting Mikel Arteta to express frustration over his team’s struggles to stay within the rules. Although their discipline has improved since, their league position has not; after 11 games, they sit nine points behind leaders Liverpool.