Highlights Slovakia have stunned Belgium in Euro 2024 with a historic 1-0 upset victory.

Belgium had two Romelu Lukaku goals ruled out, adding to the drama.

The second strike was disallowed for a handball in the buildup and VAR expert Christina Unkel has explained the decision.

Slovakia have completed the biggest statistical upset in European Championship history as they beat Belgium 1-0 on Monday night. The nation fought bravely to hold onto their historic victory but can consider themselves lucky as their opponents had two goals disallowed. The first saw Romelu Lukaku deemed to have strayed into an offside position, with VAR intervening.

The second saw a Lukaku effort chalked off again, but this time it was due to a handball on Lois Openda being spotted by VAR in the buildup. At first glance, the decision looked harsh, but VAR expert Christina Unkel has offered an explanation as to why they decided to rule the goal out.

"The deliberation interpretation has recently changed. However, this is going to be considered a deliberate offence as the arm is near the shoulder level because the arm is extended and the touch helps control the ball."

UEFA's Handball Rules

The governing body has strict guidelines on handball

Whether there was still any confusion about why the goal was disallowed and handball was given, football writer Lars Sivertsen shared UEFA's rules on the subject on social media, offering fans further insight into why the decision was made.

The rules dictate that any instance when a player touches the ball with their hand/arm when it is in a position that makes their body unnaturally bigger is at risk of being deemed handball. In this instance, Openda was running down the wing and, as so many often do while undertaking the exercise, had his arm stretched out in front of him. The ball then connected with his hand, and it worked to his benefit, which is ultimately why it was given. Belgium will feel aggrieved by the decision, but it resulted in Slovakia securing one of the most shocking results in Euro history.

Slovakia Took the Lead Early

Belgium made it difficult

Despite the fact that their opponents were 45 places above them in the FIFA World Rankings, Slovakia took the lead fairly early in the game when Ivan Schranz found the back of the net in the seventh minute. It was an incredible moment, but Belgium didn't go down without a fight.

Roberto Martinez's side conjured up a handful of chances throughout the remainder of the first half, but couldn't quite get over the line. They came out quickly after the restart as well, and it looked like Lukaku had levelled things less than 10 minutes into the second half, but his strike was ruled out for offside.

Frustrations only increased for Belgium and the former Everton man too, as he once again thought he'd equalised for his country, but this time it was disallowed for the handball on Openda. Considering the level of talent they have at their disposal right now, there's a general expectation for Belgium to impress this summer, but they aren't off to a good start.