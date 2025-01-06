A VAR expert has explained why Newcastle were not awarded a penalty during their 2-1 victory over Tottenham prior to Brighton's controversial spot-kick against Arsenal. Mikel Arteta was left outraged by Anthony Taylor's decision to penalise William Saliba after he clashed heads with Joao Pedro. The Brazilian converted from 12 yards to prevent the Gunners from taking an important three points.

Earlier in the afternoon, Anthony Gordon's appeals for a penalty when Dejan Kulusevski appeared to run into the Englishman's face with his shoulder were turned away, with VAR sticking with the on-field decision. Now, ESPN's Dale Johnson has explained the difference between the two decisions and gone into further detail as to why Saliba may have been punished for his accidental head clash.

Related New Footage Suggests VAR Made Penalty Error During Brighton 1-1 Arsenal The slow motion footage has appeared to show William Saliba making contact with the ball in the challenge he was penalised for.

VAR Expert Explains Difference Between Two Penalty Incidents

Johnson claimed there was no chance of VAR overturning either decision

Giving his review of both decisions, Johnson explained that because Saliba's challenge on Pedro was not an aerial one where both players were jumping for the ball and each had a legitimate case for winning it, the referee was in a position to award Brighton a penalty for the Frenchman's later challenge.

"It wasn't an aerial ball where two jumping players had the legitimate right to challenge and a clash of heads was an unfortunate result," Johnson explained. "Pedro having taken possession of the ball was important. Granted, Pedro's first touch was poor, meaning the ball ended up at head height. Saliba had the right to challenge, but he was late after the play by Pedro and made clear contact with the opponent's head."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The penalty against Brighton was the second that Arsenal have conceded in the Premier League this season.

Johnson also pointed out that despite Saliba getting a touch on the ball, this was as a result of Pedro heading it onto him, rather than him winning the ball fairly. He also noted that Arsenal fans complaining about an incident that saw Kai Havertz clash heads with Nottingham Forest's Joe Worrall earlier in the season was unwarranted as that was a case of two players both jumping for the ball.

As for why Kulusevski's challenge on Gordon wasn't given despite there being a similarity, the expert stated:

"That has been judged as a coming together, rather than a foul from a challenge being made, but you feel that wouldn't have been overturned either had the referee given a spot kick."

Johnson's overall verdict was that while Arsenal fans are entitled to feel aggrieved by a decision that Match of the Day host Gary Lineker claimed he had never seen before, there was no chance with the evidence available that the VAR was ever going to change Taylor's onfield decision.

Related Jamie Redknapp Claims Arsenal ‘Lucky’ to Avoid Red Card vs Brighton Redknapp has claimed an incident that took place right after Arsenal conceded a controversial penalty could've seen their stand in captain be sent off

All statistics courtesy of the Premier League - accurate as of 06/01/2024