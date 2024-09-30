VAR expert Dale Johnson has stated he thinks Bruno Fernandes' red card against Tottenham should have been overturned during Manchester United's 3-0 home defeat. The Red Devils captain was dismissed for a lunging tackle on James Maddison and could be set to miss the next three Premier League matches.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bruno Fernandes received the first red card of his 242-game Manchester United career in the 3-0 loss vs Tottenham.

Erik ten Hag's side fell to another damaging loss at Old Trafford after being forced to play more than half the game without their leader in the middle of the park. Micky van de Ven tore through the heart of the United midfield and defence to provide an assist for Brennan Johnson's opener before Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke compounded the home side's misery.

Despite being second-best in almost all aspects, the hosts would have still retained hope of a comeback until Chris Kavanagh brandished a straight red card in Fernandes' direction. A challenge that initially appeared to be knee-high was actually the result of a slip and contact was made much lower down Maddison's leg. VAR opted not to intervene and the on-field decision stood.

Fernandes Red 'Should Have Been a VAR Review'

A VAR expert has stated it should have been downgraded to yellow

ESPN's Dale Johnson has given his verdict on the controversial incident. The VAR expert first explained the thinking behind the decision not to intervene and overturn the referee's initial decision:

"Fernandes slipped as he first looked to challenge Maddison, but this isn't really valid in assessing the tackle. The slip may have caused Fernandes to adjust the way he was making the challenge, but it wasn't purely a slip into the Tottenham player -- the boot was raised after the slip, a desperate lunging action, not a direct result of it."

Johnson revealed he didn't believe this was justification to uphold the red card. He went on to explain why he thinks a VAR review should've resulted in a downgrade from a red to a yellow card:

"However, that doesn't change the fact that this should have been a VAR review to downgrade red to yellow. For Kavanagh and especially his assistant, who was flagging furiously as Maddison went down, you can see why they went for a red card. Fernandes went in high at around shin height, had no prospect of playing the ball and at first looked like it was cynical with studs into the opponent."

"Yet once different camera angles were shown, it became clear that Fernandes had not led with, or made any contact with his studs, and there was low force. It was a glancing blow with the outside of his boot," Johnson continued.

Games Fernandes Might Miss

An appeal could see the suspension reduced

If a three-game suspension follows for Fernandes, Man United will be without their captain for league matches against Aston Villa, Brentford and West Ham. Johnson believes the club have a strong chance of the ban being reduced if they opt to appeal: