Highlights VAR expert Dale Johnson has explained why Chelsea were denied a penalty against Manchester City after Jack Grealish appeared to handle the ball.

Bernardo Silva went on to score the winning goal for City after the incident, eliminating Chelsea from the FA Cup.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino questioned why the incident was not reviewed by VAR after the game, believing his side should have had a spot kick.

Chelsea players and fans were left furious after being denied a penalty during their FA Cup semi-final loss against Manchester City, after the ball seemingly touched Jack Grealish's arm following a free-kick. But VAR expert Dale Johnson has now revealed why the Blues were not awarded a spot kick for the incident.

Saturday's tie between the two Premier League behemoths was a game of fine margins, with Pep Guardiola's side advancing to the final after a late goal from Bernardo Silva. Their west London opponents had numerous chances to beat the sky blue Manchester outfit, though, but wasted opportunities cost them dearly.

However, had Chelsea been awarded a penalty after Cole Palmer's free-kick appeared to strike the arm of Grealish inside the box, the outcome of the tie could have been very different. The Blues players surrounded referee Michael Oliver immediately after the incident, while manager Mauricio Pochettino confronted the official after the game to ask why he didn't check the monitor.

"From the touchline, it was difficult to see if it was a penalty," he said. "I was talking [to the referee] because after Jesus [Perez] and my staff said it was a penalty. I only said to him, 'Why not go and check the penalty on the TV?'.

"I think from what I saw [it was a penalty], but move on."

Related Did Chelsea Deserve Penalty vs Man City for Jack Grealish Handball A new angle has emerged of the non-penalty incident and Chelsea appear to have every reason to feel aggrieved.

Expert Explains why Penalty Wasn't Given to Chelsea

Handball exemption saves City from penalty

Days after the incident, though, VAR expert Johnson has explained why the offence was not penalised. Writing in his 'VAR Review' column for ESPN, the journalist explained that while a penalty might have been given a few years ago, today's rules mean that an exemption can now be made for Grealish.

Johnson writes that the clause concerns the Man City player bringing his arm into his body as he makes contact with the ball. Because he is making his body smaller in the process, the referee can determine he was not deliberately trying to block the ball. Consequently, there is enough doubt to prevent a penalty being awarded.

Comparing the incident to when Martin Odegaard appeared to handle the ball for Arsenal against Liverpool, an offence which was deemed an error on behalf of VAR, the expert then points out the differences between that handball and Grealish's. The 28-year-old was part of the wall which then split, resulting in his arm moving down to his side as the ball was kicked. That too raises doubt about whether the City player knew what he was doing or if the movement was natural, creating an exemption in the process.

Wasteful Finishing Costs Chelsea Place in Final

Blues now focusing on qualifying for Europe next season

However, while that solitary incident might well have changed the course of the game, it was ultimately Chelsea's poor finishing that cost them a shot at FA Cup silverware. The Blues, despite recording a higher expected goals total than City, failed to convert any of their high profile chances.

A substantial amount of blame for that can be placed on the shoulders of Nicolas Jackson, who spurned several chances in both halves. There was also a late opportunity for Ben Chilwell to find Raheem Sterling during a counter-attack, but the left-back did not spot the run of his teammate.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nicolas Jackson had a 100% shot accuracy and recorded an expected goals total of 0.73 against Man City, but failed to find the back of the net.

Related 6 Players Chelsea Need More From After Man City Loss Several Chelsea players had days to forget during their FA Cup semi-final loss to Manchester City.

An exit from the tournament means that Pochettino's side will end the season without a trophy. The only thing left to play for is a spot in a European competition next season. Chelsea will be hoping to qualify for either the Europa League or Conference League via the English top flight, but need a strong end to the season to do so. They are next in action on Tuesday 23rd April against London rivals Arsenal, who need three points to maintain their title charge.