Audio from the Premier League VAR feed has been made public for the first time ever - and it was fascinating to hear.

Released by PGMOL chief refereeing officer Howard Webb during a special appearance on Monday Night Football before Sky Sports' coverage of Leicester v Liverpool, the audio gave fans the opportunity to get a close-up look at how the VAR process works.

VAR has been highly controversial at times this season, with Webb even having to call a 'crisis meeting' back in February to address a string of errors made at Stockley Park.

Webb sat down with Sky Sports' pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher to break down how the process actually works.

"We made a commitment to be more transparent," said Webb of his decision to appear on the programme.

Multiple incidents analysed

First up was a look at Kai Havertz’s disallowed goal against Liverpool.

The assistant referee thought that the ball had ricocheted off the German’s chest, but VAR then stepped in to disallow the goal.

“In this situation the referee doesn’t need to go to the screen, we call it a factual review because it’s based around something pretty factual. Did the ball hit the arm or not?” Webb explains.

“There’s no need to make any other interpretation on that, other than the fact it hit the arm.”

Something more controversial then followed, with Newcastle’s penalty against Arsenal overturned recently.

The referee gave a spot kick but was called to the screen by the officials.

The attacking phase of play (APP) was cleared after calls for a potential offside, but the VAR official did not believe the ball hit the defender’s moving hand.

“The arm is to me in a natural position for the action he is making. The ball comes off his thigh and then makes a movement into that arm. I don’t believe that should be a penalty kick,” the VAR official said.

The on-field referee came to a similar conclusion after reviewing the footage himself.

“I think there are two things on this one,” Webb explains in the studio. “One is that you can clearly see the ball does strike the thigh, the shorts move.

“Then also the arm is moving back in towards the body, it’s making the player smaller. The arm is not in the position that the referee thought it was.”

One of the most difficult aspects of VAR has involved tight offside calls, and the Monday Night Football crew went over Joelinton’s goal against West Ham.

The assistant referee announces he is delaying the offside call, and the VAR team then goes to work to decide whether the goal should stand.

The video official calls for the “crosshairs” to pinpoint the deepest defender, and then notes that Joelinton’s shoulder is the body part that is furthest forward.

Once the lines are confirmed, the system informs the team if the player is on or off, with the on-field referee then informed.

In this instance, the assistant referee even apologises for making the wrong call in real-time.

“They’ll be disappointed that they get it wrong on the field,” Webb says.

“Of course, we’ve got VAR as a safety net, but they want to get it right in real-time.

“This one looks miles off, I’m sure if you’re in the stadium or watching on TV you think ‘For goodness sake, put your flag up earlier. Why are you delaying this he’s miles off, there’s no risk of error.’

“They [the officials] know that sometimes what might look clear to everyone else is really quite tight.”

Webb wants more transparency

Gary Neville was delighted by what he had seen, and was desperate to see it introduced to increase transparency.

But for Webb, it was just the first step in giving football fans what they wanted.

“We’re looking to do this as much as we possibly can,” he said. “Tonight is something new, we’re making a small step forward. Going into next season we’re looking to do more of the same.

“We can’t play it live, that’s not allowed in the laws of the game.

“I hope tonight’s been a good insight, as we’ve drawn that curtain back to reveal the way the officials work together as a team, how they communicate.

“Going forward we’re looking to do more of the same.”