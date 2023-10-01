Highlights PGMOL have taken action against VAR officials after admitting to a 'significant human error' in Tottenham vs Liverpool match

Controversial decisions, including disallowing Luis Diaz's goal, angered viewers and fans, with VAR not rectifying the call in a timely manner.

Despite Liverpool's valiant defense, an unfortunate own goal in stoppage time handed Spurs the win, leaving Klopp's side frustrated and receiving an apology from PGMOL.

The fallout from Tottenham's 2-1 win over Liverpool has been massive, and PGMOL have taken action against the officials that were on VAR for the match. A statement was released shortly after the conclusion of the Premier League encounter to state that 'significant human error' had taken place during the game.

A number of controversial decisions occurred during the game with both Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota sent off in contentious fashion in each half of the game. However, the biggest decision came inside the first 45 minutes when Luis Diaz saw his well-taken finish ruled out for offside. The linesman raised his flag, meaning the referee on the day - Simon Hooper - made the call.

This is where VAR should have stepped in to correct the call, with replays showing that Tottenham defender, Micky van de Ven, had played the Liverpool forward onside by a significant margin. Viewers and fans were left baffled at the time with Sky Sports' coverage not showing any lines to prove the decision correct, and the VAR call seeming to be made in a very quick time.

Heung-Min Son opened the scoring for the hosts after a brilliant attacking move, before Cody Gakpo finished well on the turn to level things up before half-time, although the Dutch forward unfortunately injured himself in the process of drawing his side level.

Despite being down to nine men for more than 20 minutes, Jurgen Klopp's side defended valiantly only for Joel Matip to rifle the ball into his own net in unfortunate fashion in the sixth minute of stoppage time at the end of the game to hand Spurs the win.

PGMOL take action against VAR officials from Tottenham vs Liverpool

Following the full-time whistle, PGMOL released a statement to confirm that Diaz' goal should have stood. Darren England was the man appointed as the VAR official for the game with Dan Cook being the assistant VAR on the day. Both men have been removed from their scheduled officiating duties for the remainder of the weekend.

The pair have been stood down from duty for upcoming games due to the error that took place on Saturday evening according to the Evening Standard. The PGMOL have said: “Darren England and Dan Cook have been replaced for the Nottingham Forest v Brentford and Fulham v Chelsea matches."

“Craig Pawson will now assume England’s duties as 4th official at City Ground while Eddie Smart will take over from Cook as assistant ref at Craven Cottage,” concluded the statement.

Liverpool 'receive apology' from PGMOL

Klopp's side left the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with no points after being handed their first league defeat of the season, and the German manager was not in the mood to receive an apology following the game. During his post-match press conference, the 55-year-old asked: "Who does that help?"

Despite the reluctance to accept any statement or apology from the PGMOL, it has been reported that the club have in fact been contacted by Howard Webb and an apology has been handed out.

