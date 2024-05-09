Highlights Real Madrid eventually progressed to the Champions League final thanks to Joselu's late brace, but they had an earlier goal disallowed following a VAR intervention.

Nacho was adjudged to have fouled Joshua Kimmich in the build-up to what Madrid thought was their equalising goal.

The referee was advised to review the decision on the pitch-side monitor and reversed his decision, awarding Bayern a free-kick, but a VAR protocol was reportedly broken in the process.

Real Madrid's ability to bounce back in the Champions League should no longer surprise anybody, but not many would have predicted the identity of their latest hero. Former Stoke player Joselu joined Madrid on loan from second division side Espanyol last summer and his late brace secured Los Blancos' progression to another final.

It had looked as though Bayern Munich were about to set up a rematch of the all-German 2013 final with Borussia Dortmund at Wembley after Alphonso Davies' stunning strike, but Joselu's heroics ensured that Madrid will have an opportunity to win their 15th European Cup.

Joselu's equaliser in the 88th minute came after Madrid had had an earlier leveller ruled out following a foul by Nacho on Joshua Kimmich. Replays showed that Nacho had two hands on Kimmich's face in the build-up to the Madrid defender turning the ball into the net.

VAR Protocol Broken

Replay was shown to fans before referee's decision had been made

Although the goal was initially given, the on-field referee was advised by the video assistant referee (VAR) to review the incident on the pitch-side monitor, and after doing so the decision was reversed and Bayern were awarded a free-kick.

Unusually, the incident was replayed on the big screens inside the stadium while the referee was reviewing the footage, prompting TNT Sports commentator Darren Fletcher to correctly point out, per the Daily Mail:

"I thought there was some sort of rule against this happening."

Indeed, it was announced by football lawmakers IFAB in 2019 that VAR replays must not be shown inside stadiums to avoid the possibility of referees being influenced by the reaction of supporters. IFAB secretary Lukas Brud told Sky Sports: "We want to avoid referees feeling pressured or influenced by players, managers or fans as they are in the process of making a decision. We do not allow decision-making footage to be shown while it is under consideration."

Ancelotti Responds to Bayern Complaints

Both teams had goals chalked off

Meanwhile, Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti referenced Nacho's disallowed goal in response to suggestions that Madrid benefitted from poor decisions in the tie. The officials were criticised for an incorrect offside decision that meant Bayern defender Matthijs de Ligt was denied an injury-time equaliser.

“If they can complain about that we can complain about the goal Nacho had disallowed," Ancelotti said. Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel had earlier branded the offside decision involving De Ligt "disastrous". He said: “The linesman said sorry but that does not help. There are two mistakes.

"The first big mistake is from the linesman. He raised his flag straight away; to raise your flag in a situation like this, you have to be very, very sure it’s offside. To have the guts, the balls, to raise the flag like this is a huge, huge call, and it is the wrong call. We got the shot away within five seconds [of the flag] and the referee has the chance not to whistle, but he whistles. It is against every rule.”