A senior official has been suspended indefinitely after using a fan's phone to rule out a crucial late goal in the Egyptian Second Division.

With hosts Suez leading 2-1 in the closing stages of their clash with Al-Nasr on Friday, it appeared that the visitors had grabbed a dramatic equaliser at the death.

However, the Suez bench was convinced that there had been a handball in the build-up to the goal, leading members of their coaching staff to race onto the pitch to protest.

The playing area descended into complete carnage as referee Mohamed Farouk found himself surrounded by complaints on all sides.

Those complaints weren't limited to the pitch, though, as home supporters were also in absolute uproar over the decision.

While there was no VAR facility inside the stadium, one Suez fan offered the referee an opportunity to review a replay of the incident on their mobile phone.

In a decision that he likely now regrets, Farouk took the supporter up on their invitation.

Such was the tension around the stadium at the time, stewards had to form a protective ring around the official as he took a look at the footage.

Having watched the replay on the fan's device, Farouk made the call to rule out the goal and deny Al-Nasr the chance to take a point from the match.

The whole scene is pretty bizarre to watch and you can check it out for yourself below.

Video: Referee uses replay on fan's mobile phone to rule out late equaliser

Per the Daily Mail, Al-Nasr were so upset by the turn of events that Farouk had to be escorted off the pitch by police for his own safety.

However, as unhappy as the visitors were, the head of the Egyptian Referees Committee (ERC), Vitor Pereira, was just as angry.

Pereira, who only replaced former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg in his role earlier this year, was furious at Farouk for allowing outside technology to affect his decision-making.

Officials banned and legal challenges expected over Farouk's actions

As a result, Faurouk and his entire matchday staff have been banned from officiating matches until further notice, with the ERC set to launch a full investigation into the matter.

That disciplinary action is unlikely to be the end of the matter either as Al-Nasr - who have taken just 18 points from 23 matches in the Egyptian second-tier this season - are expected to launch a legal challenge over Farouk's bizarre conduct.