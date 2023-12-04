Highlights A bizarre VAR rule denied Brighton a final chance to score in their 3-2 defeat against Chelsea, adding to players' frustrations after being denied a penalty.

Chelsea roared into a two-goal lead thanks to goals from Enzo Fernandez and Levi Colwill, but were reduced to 10 men and faced constant pressure from Brighton in the second half.

Brighton were denied a penalty after VAR judged that Colwill had not handled the ball late in the game, and were then denied a corner at the restart because of a VAR rule.

Brighton were denied a final chance to score in their 3-2 Premier League defeat against Chelsea on Sunday afternoon because of a bizarre VAR rule. It added to players' frustrations, as they had been denied a penalty just seconds before.

The Seagulls travelled to Stamford Bridge, hoping to build on their victory against Nottingham Forest while piling on the misery for the hosts. Chelsea had been thrashed 4-1 by Newcastle in their most recent fixture before Sunday's game, and Mauricio Pochettino would have wanted to see a reaction from his squad.

Ten-man Chelsea hold on to beat Brighton

And what a response he got from his players. The Blues roared into a two-goal lead inside the opening 21 minutes, with both goals coming inside a four-minute window. Enzo Fernandez headed in his first Premier League goal on the 17-minute mark, and then Levi Colwill doubled up for the hosts on the day with another headed goal.

Before half-time, however, Brighton got back into the tie through Facundo Buonanotte, who bent a left-footed shot past Robert Sanchez. And things then went from bad to worse for Chelsea, who saw their captain Conor Gallagher sent off for a second yellow card after a rash challenge.

Forced to play the entire second half a man down, Chelsea clung on despite near constant pressure from Brighton, and actually restored their two-goal cushion just after the hour mark. Mykhailo Mudryk was brought down by James Milner inside the penalty area, with referee Craig Pawson pointing to the spot. Fernandez confidently stepped up and slotted the spot-kick away for his second goal of the day.

Brighton were back to square one, but once again, they forced themselves back into the match. In the 92nd minute, Joao Pedro headed home a corner from Milner, as the Brighton players raced off to restart the game in search of an equaliser.

VAR rule dents Brighton chances after penalty shout

Deep into the 10 minutes of added time, Brighton players thought they had been given a golden chance to draw level. Simon Adingra sent a hopeful cross into the box, and when the ball struck Colwill before it reached the waiting Brighton players, referee Pawson believed it had hit his hand and awarded a late penalty.

Unfortunately for the away support, their joy was short-lived. VAR sent the referee to the pitch-side monitor, where replays clearly showed that the ball had hit Colwill in the head. The decision was unsurprisingly overturned, but Brighton were then dealt a second blow in their pursuit of an equaliser.

The ball had gone out off Colwill for a Brighton corner, but on his return to the pitch, Pawson awarded a drop ball instead. A few of Roberto De Zerbi's players were baffled as they retreated, with both Pascal Gross and Jan Paul van Hecke arguing with the referee.

However, the official had to make that decision because of one particular Premier League rule, which states that any VAR ruling which reverses an on-field call must lead to play restarting with a drop ball to the goalkeeper. Former referee Dermot Gallagher confirmed the rule on Sky Sports, although he understood why Brighton fans and players were so confused.

It's yet another bizarre rule which has caught fans off guard. Kai Havertz's rebounded penalty being disallowed for Germany earlier this year caused a stir, and more recently, a rule came to light about Andre Onana potentially being banned from playing for Manchester United if he refuses to go to AFCON.The decision ultimately would have infuriated Brighton fans inside the stadium, while Chelsea players would have been over the moon that pressure had been relieved. It proved to be decisive, with the Blues clinging on to claim all three points and a huge result.

Man United test up next for Chelsea

Three points and a big boost in motivation on Sunday were especially important for Pochettino's squad due to their next game. Chelsea travel to Old Trafford to face a Man United who were overpowered by Newcastle on Saturday night, with tensions boiling over between Anthony Martial and Erik ten Hag. With cracks potentially showing in the Red Devils' squad, the Blues could record another win and close the gap to the European places on Wednesday night.

Brighton, meanwhile, also have a short turnaround before their next match. They host Brentford on Wednesday, hoping to bounce back from a disappointing result in west London.