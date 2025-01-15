The bizarre three-word message VAR assistant Graham Scott gave to referee Rob Jones during Chelsea 2-2 Bournemouth has raised plenty of eyebrows. Jones made Premier League history this week as he opted to reject the decision of a red card review and instead dished out a yellow card.

The Blues took the lead early on through Cole Palmer but Justin Kluivert levelled the scores just after half-time, keeping his cool from the penalty spot. The Cherries then went ahead with Antoine Semenyo lashing home. Chelsea eventually grabbed an equaliser in the dying embers of the game with Reece James firing in a fine free-kick.

While honours were even, the home team may have felt frustrated by one big call. When the game was still tied at 1-1, Marc Cucurella was brought down by David Brookes in a challenge which appeared to show the Bournemouth midfielder yanking the left-back's distinctive long hair.

While a red card was recommended, Jones opted to only give out a yellow. As explained by the Premier League, the process was: "VAR recommended an on-field review for a possible red card to Brooks for violent conduct. Upon review, the referee deemed that the challenge on Cucurella was a reckless action and not violent conduct - and issued a yellow card for Brooks."

The decision was controversial enough, but only adding to the drama were the words allegedly said by VAR assistant Scott to referee Jones in the heat of the moment. Per Daily Mail, Martin Tyler on commentary revealed the official cryptically repeated:

"It's your gift."

In such a high-pressure environment fans will want total transparency over the thought process when making key decisions, which is why they appear to be baffled by the unclear meaning of Scott's three-word phrase.

One fan wrote: "That's wild, feels like they just handed out a free pass instead of sticking to the rules." Another added: "We need to complain as a club. It’s ridiculous."

As mentioned before, this was the first time a referee had given a yellow card after being sent to a VAR monitor and recommended to dish out a red. Expert Dale Johnson explained why Jones wasn't forced to send off Brookes, explaining:

"The VAR cannot advise a yellow card ... only a red. But once at the monitor, the referee is in complete control of the final outcome and doesn't have to follow the VAR. Indeed, he could have decided to book Cucurella instead if he wanted."

He added: "A VAR is going to make mistakes, because no one is infallible. It's why the monitor exists, to act as a fail-safe against incorrect reviews. But this is the first time it's happened this season, and only the 12th rejection in 5½ seasons of VAR in the English top flight.

"For the system to be working totally correctly there shouldn't be any incorrect VAR overturns, as these should get rejected by the referee at the screen. As we know, however, VAR is far from perfect and referees usually go to the monitor expecting to be proved."