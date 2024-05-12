Highlights Vasiliy Lomachenko is a world champion again after knocking out George Kambosos Jr in the 11th round to win the IBF lightweight title.

The former Olympic champion was leading on the scorecards, with two judges scoring it 99-91 and the third 98-92 before the finish.

The Ukrainian has plenty of options going forward following his win over Kambosos Jr in Perth.

Vasiliy Lomachenko is a world champion again after knocking out George Kambosos Jr in the 11th round to win the IBF lightweight title in Perth.

Prior to the knockout, the former Olympic champion was leading on the scorecards, with two judges scoring it 99-91 and the third 98-92.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Vasiliy Lomachenko outlanded George Kambosos Jr by a 175-40 margin.

The Ukrainian proved to be the more dominant fighter throughout the fight before stopping Kambosos. It was his first fight in just under a year after losing to Devin Haney at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

As for the Australian native, Kambosos Jr got back in the win column in his last fight against Maxi Hughes following back-to-back defeats to Haney.

The co-main event saw Cherneka Johnson defeat Nina Hughes for the WBA bantamweight title after the ring announcer declared the wrong winner before correcting it.

Vasiliy Lomachenko Beats George Kambosos Jr

The Ukrainian was back to his best

In front of a sold-out crowd at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, the pressure was all on the Aussie to deliver. However, it was actually the former two-time Olympic champion who started well. While Lomachenko has been criticised in the past for starting slowly, he got off to a quick start against Kambosos.

The Ukrainian southpaw showed good movement in the opening round, stinging Kambosos with his jab in what was a feeling-out round. The second saw Lomachenko continue to dictate proceedings until the later stages when the Aussies landed a left to the body, getting the attention of the 36-year-old.

Towards the back end of the third, a breathtaking exchange had the Perth crowd on their feet as the two boxers showed their class to close out the round in style. In the fourth, Lomachenko was starting to get into his groove as he dipped in and out of range as well as landing pinpoint counters.

In the last few seconds of the fifth, the Ukrainian knocked Kambosos off balance with a lead left on the side of the head. The latter's work rate was beginning to slow down massively as Lomachenko began to use his feints gracefully.

Beyond the halfway point, Kambosos was struggling to land anything significant besides the odd right hand every so often. In the eighth, Lomachenko cut the right eyelid of the Aussie with a sharp left halfway through the round.

He continued to make Kambosos miss and then make him pay. Heading into the championship rounds, the Aussie looked battered and bruised and was a bloody mess.

Credit where credit is due, he remained on his feet and in the fight. However, that didn't last for long. Lomachenko landed a left hand to the body, forcing the battered Australian to take a knee in the 11th round. Kambosos, with blood gushing all over, mustered enough heart to get off the canvas and beat the count.

The Ukrainian then rushed to his opponent, targeting the body again as Kambosos took another knee - which prompted the referee to stop the contest as the Aussie's corner simultaneously threw in the towel.

The Ukrainian Wants Some Time Off Before Discussing His Future

There are plenty of opportunities for Loma

Following his win over Kambosos, it's fair to say the newly-crowned IBF lightweight world champion has plenty of options going forward.

Gervonta Davis is a name that immediately comes to mind. Should 'Tank' get through Frank Martin next month, a showdown with Lomachenko would be one to get the boxing faithful excited about.

Shakur Stevenson and Emanuel Navarrete are two other names Lomachenko might eye up in the future. However, he wants some time off before stepping back into the ring.

Speaking after the fight, he said: "My plan was to adjust to my opponent. This is what I did in the fight. Toward the end of the rounds I needed to finish strong. In the last three rounds, I was trying to find his body.

"We trained hard for this moment. I want to thank my opponent. He is a strong man and a true warrior. I never ran around during my boxing career. I always take fights. Right now, I want to come back to my home, spend time with my family, and after I rest a little bit, we can talk about my future."