Key Takeaways With A'ja Wilson leading the team, the Las Vegas Aces are a big favorite against the Chicago Sky.

The Aces have excelled defensively, focusing on that end of the floor to secure wins.

The Sky have struggled, dropping six games in a row, but are still in the playoff hunt.

The second half of the 2024 WNBA season is in full swing, and one of the games on tap from today's slate features the Las Vegas Aces (20-12 SU, 12-20 ATS) hosting the Chicago Sky (11-21 SU, 14-18 ATS).

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Chicago Sky Game Info When Tues. Sept 3 Where Michelob ULTRA Arena Time 10:00 PM EST Location Las Vegas, NV TV NBA TV, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and The U

Aces vs. Sky – Season Stats & Betting Trends

Las Vegas is a massive favorite vs. Chicago

After compiling 16 wins across their first 23 outings, the Aces hit a stretch in which they went 2-5. Fortunately, the defending champions have bounced back, posting double-digit victories against the Atlanta Dream (83-72) and the Phoenix Mercury (97-79).

In the team's 18-point win over the Mercury on Sunday, A'ja Wilson led the way with 41 points and 17 rebounds. She shot 16-of-23 from the field and 7-of-9 from the charity stripe.

This was the second time the MVP frontrunner notched 40 points in her previous three outings.

Kelsey Plum finished with 16 points and five assists. Jacke Young contributed 11 points along with a career-best 14 assists.

While Las Vegas has averaged 90 points per contest in their recent two wins, head coach Becky Hammon is more focused on how well she believes her squad is playing from a defensive perspective, via CBS Sports.

"They're really digging in at the end of the day and playing that end of the floor. We know what the deal is. Our defense has to give us a chance to win games, and I think they've been really good at locking in possession by possession these last two games."

On the other side of the narrative, after defeating the Los Angeles Sparks 90-86 on Aug. 17, the Sky have dropped their last six contests, including a 79-74 defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Lynx . Kamilla Cardoso led Chicago with a career-high 22 points, along with nine rebounds.

Chicago's other rookie, Angel Reese, added 17 points and 19 rebounds, becoming the WNBA's single-season rebounding leader with eight games left.

It was also Reese's 24th double-double, and she joins Wilson as the only two players with at least four games of at least 15 points and 15 rebounds this season.

Despite their late-season slump that could not have come at a worse time, head coach Teresa Weatherspoon advised that the team is still in the playoff hunt. While that assessment is accurate, trying to knock off an Aces squad without your leading scorer in the lineup could be a difficult task at best.

Now that we have set the stage for this pivotal matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Aces vs. Sky Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks and analysis

Spread

Winning consecutive games for the first time in over a month, the Aces are an 11.5-point favorite (via OddsShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Aces are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 contests.

Las Vegas is 1-4 ATS in its last five games at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

The Sky are 4-1 ATS in their last five road outings.

Chicago is 5-2 ATS in its last seven Tuesday night games.

In their last seven matchups following a straight-up loss, the Sky are 5-2 against the spread.

Prediction: Las Vegas Aces (-11.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 163.5 points (via OddsShark.com). Here is why going with the “over” is the intelligent choice.

The total has gone OVER 16 times in the Aces' last 23 games.

16 times in the Aces' last 23 games. The OVER total is 10-5 in Las Vegas's last 15 matchups against Chicago.

total is 10-5 in Las Vegas's last 15 matchups against Chicago. The total has gone OVER eight times in the Sky's last 11 road outings.

eight times in the Sky's last 11 road outings. The OVER total is 12-5 in Chicago's last 17 road games against Las Vegas.

total is 12-5 in Chicago's last 17 road games against Las Vegas. Prediction: OVER 163.5 points

Player Prop Bets

(Odds courtesy of Bet365)

Following her 22-point, nine-rebound performance against the Lynx, Chicago's No. 3 overall draft pick, Kamilla Cardoso, is the key player to watch for the road team.

She currently has -130 odds of scoring more than 9.5 points and +100 odds of finishing with less than 9.5 points.

Do Cardoso's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Cardoso has been averaging 9.5 points per contest.

points per contest. In the three previous meetings against the Aces this season, Cardoso has averaged 6.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per contest on 40 percent shooting from the field.

points and rebounds per contest on 40 percent shooting from the field. Cardoso has played against Western Conference teams 11 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 9.5 points per outing.

points per outing. In 13 road contests, the Sky center averages 10.7 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Cardoso has averaged 12.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

Prediction: Kamilla Cardoso OVER 9.5 points

On the heels of her spectacular 41-point,17-rebound effort against Phoenix, A'ja Wilson is the key player to watch for the home team. She currently has -110 odds of scoring more than 27.5 points and -120 odds of finishing with less than 27.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this WNBA matchup.

During the season, Wilson has averaged 27.5 points per game.

points per game. In the previous three meetings against Chicago, Wilson has put up 26.3 points and 12.7 rebounds per contest on 39.7 percent shooting overall and 40 percent from three-point range.

points and rebounds per contest on 39.7 percent shooting overall and 40 percent from three-point range. Wilson has suited up against Eastern Conference teams 14 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 25.1 points per game.

points per game. In 17 home contests, the Aces center averages 25.5 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Wilson has averaged 30.6 points, 12.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch.

Prediction: A'ja Wilson OVER 27.5 points

Aces vs. Sky Final Picks

The Spread: Las Vegas Aces (-11.5) (OddShark.com)

Las Vegas Aces (-11.5) (OddShark.com) Over/Under: OVER 163.5 points (OddsShark.com)

OVER 163.5 points (OddsShark.com) Player Prop Bet #1: Kamilla Cardoso OVER 9.5 points

Kamilla Cardoso OVER 9.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: A'ja Wilson OVER 27.5 points