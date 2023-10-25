The thrill of Formula 1 racing is coming to Las Vegas this November! As the city gears up for the highly anticipated Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix, there's no better place to stay than Hilton's Resorts World. With a range of luxurious accommodations, exclusive ticket packages, and a world-class entertainment scene, Hilton’s Resorts World offers Vegas Grand Prix fans the ultimate experience.

Mark your calendars from the 15th of November to the 18th of November. As a Presenting Partner for the Vegas Grand Prix, Hilton's Resorts World — the Hilton, Conrad, and Crockfords, is offering up to 20% off all bookings and some exceptional ticket packages. We highlight why Hilton’s Resorts World is the perfect destination to indulge in the thrill of the big race.

Accommodations at Hilton, Conrad, and Crockfords

When it comes to accommodations, Hilton’s Resorts World doesn't disappoint. Whether you prefer the elegance of Conrad, the luxury of Crockfords, or the renowned hospitality of Hilton, you'll find the perfect home away from home.

During your stay, experience the epitome of luxury at Conrad’s spacious Premium Rooms and One-Bedroom Suites. What sets Conrad apart is the inclusion of two tickets to the Grand Prix. You can choose between the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere Grandstand, offering access to the fan zone and Wolfgang Puck Catering, or the Skybox package with all-inclusive premium food and live entertainment. Plus, enjoy VIP transportation and a $200 Hotel Beverage Credit.

The Exclusive Lucky 888 Experience

For those who crave an unmatched race weekend experience, Hilton’s Resorts World presents the Lucky 888 Experience. This offering brings luck and luxury together in one unforgettable package. Imagine cheering for your favorite drivers from the Formula 1 Paddock Club™, attending exclusive F1® weekend events, and indulging in the plush comfort of Crockfords' Palace. It's the ultimate way to immerse yourself in the heart of the action throughout the weekend. Reserve the 888 Experience for a race weekend that defines luxury on The Strip.

Extraordinary Events & Experiences

While the Vegas Grand Prix is the season's highlight, Resorts World Las Vegas offers much more. This winter, Resorts World Las Vegas brings a lineup of extraordinary events and experiences to make your stay memorable. Wander through The District, where picture-perfect moments await, and prepare to be enchanted by the incredible voice of the one and only Carrie Underwood. Her residency at Resorts World Theatre promises an awe-inspiring performance you won't want to miss. The big race might be the highlight of your weekend, but you’ll have plenty more to explore while you’re there.

Indulge In Culinary Delights

Resorts World Las Vegas is a food lover's paradise, boasting over 50 food and beverage experiences. From casual market fare to fine dining, there's something for every palate. And if you prefer ordering in, the reinvented Room Service, powered by Grubhub, brings whatever your heart desires to your doorstep. Indulge in complimentary food by Wolfgang Puck Catering at the race, or savor global-inspired dishes at their restaurants and lounges.

Awana Spa: An Oasis of Wellness

After an exhilarating day at the Vegas Grand Prix, unwind and rejuvenate at Awana Spa. This one-of-a-kind oasis offers personalized treatments, immersive facilities, and wellness offerings inspired by European and Eastern rituals. The spa's design, based on the golden ratio, creates a transformative and holistic experience. You can even enjoy a unique Sauna-Meister-led experience, which involves the rhythmic movement of hot and scented steam towards you with towels, rejuvenating and reawakening your senses. This is the perfect way to soothe your senses after the thrill of the big race.

World-Class Entertainment

Resorts World Las Vegas is not just a place to stay; it's a destination for world-class entertainment. The Resorts World Theatre, with its 5,000-capacity and state-of-the-art technology, hosts A-list concerts, conventions, and sporting events. Current headliners include stars like Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Tina Fey & Amy Poehler. With the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage, you're guaranteed an intimate experience with unobstructed sightlines and immersive audio.

For those who prefer daytime entertainment, Ayu Dayclub is a tropical oasis in the desert. Relax by the stunning pool surrounded by lush palm trees. And when the sun sets, don't miss the electrifying parties at Zouk Nightclub, where world-renowned DJs take the stage.

Book Your Stay at Resorts World Las Vegas

As the Vegas Grand Prix draws near, make sure you secure your spot at Resorts World Las Vegas. With luxurious accommodations, exclusive ticket packages, and a wealth of entertainment options, it's the perfect place for racing enthusiasts and luxury travelers. Book your experience to avail of up to 20% discount on your stay and prepare for the big race in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip. Don't miss your chance to be part of this historic event!