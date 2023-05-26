It's well known that Premier League footballers earn insane amounts of money.

And one area the majority are more than happy to spend their money on is cars.

But what vehicles do Premier League footballers drive?

A video has emerged on social media which shows what vehicles some of Arsenal's players drive.

A video showing what vehicles Arsenal players drive was posted onto Twitter by user @AFC_GLEN. View it below...

VIDEO: The vehicles Arsenal players drive to travel to training

(Car information provided by Instagram user alberam17)

William Saliba - Audi RSQ8 ABT

Kieran Tierney - Audi RS5

Ben White - Lamborghini Urus

Gabriel Jesus - Range Rover Velar

Fabio Vieira - Mercedes CLA 45S AMG

Martin Odegaard - Audi RSQ3

Eddie Nketiah - Range Rover SVR

Thomas Partey - Lamborghini Urus

Aaron Ramsdale - Mercedes G63 AMG

Granit Xhaka's car of choice is surprising

One player that doesn't feature in the video is Granit Xhaka.

Unlike the cars in the video above, Xhaka's car is not quite as glamorous.

The Switzerland star chooses to drive a smart car.

According to Evening Standard journalist Simon Collings, the firey midfielder is not one for flashy things and likes it because the £9,000 vehicle because it is easy to park.

Xhaka's Arsenal teammate, Cedric Soares, couldn't quite believe the car that the 30-year-old drive.

An amusing exchange between the two was shown on the Amazon Prime's documentary about Arsenal: All or Nothing.

"What is this s*** car?!" Cedric said to Xhaka after he pulled into Arsenal's training ground.

Xhaka responded: "Bro, they are the best car ever!"

What next for Arsenal?

Arsenal will finish their season on Sunday afternoon when they welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have already wrapped up second spot in the Premier League but will neverthless be hoping to finish the campaign off with a victory.

It could be Xhaka's last game for the club. The 30-year-old has been linked with a move to Bayer Leverkusen in recent times.