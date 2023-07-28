Highlights Having Jenson Button and Kimi Raikkonen participate in NASCAR is a positive for the series and adds to their already impressive lineup of drivers.

Transitioning from Formula One to NASCAR is no easy task, but both Button and Raikkonen have shown impressive speed and adaptability.

The skills required for Formula One and NASCAR are vastly different, and fans should not underestimate the challenge of transitioning between the two.

This year, both Jenson Button and Kimi Raikkonen have taken part in NASCAR races, with the F1 world champions swapping open-wheel racing cars for stock cars.

The latter, of course, earned NASCAR experience a handful of years ago whilst Button made his debut at the Circuit of the Americas earlier this season, before driving again in Chicago a few weeks ago.

For the series, having two drivers with such big profiles joining is obviously a huge positive, to go alongside the array of stars they already have in the championship, and both of them have impressed with the speed they have shown.

To discuss both of their performances so far in NASCAR this year, GIVEMESPORT spoke to Xfinity Series driver and NASCAR on NBC reporter Parker Kilgerman.

Here's what he had to say...

"It is not an easy thing, despite everything [Jenson] has known in driving, like Formula One and being an F1 world champion.

"Saying I want to go drive some races in the NASCAR Cup Series is the coolest thing for me ever. When I saw Jenson at COTA, I walked up and shook his hand and said, 'Man, just so cool. I can't believe this.'

"I love that it's on his radar, I think he's done a great job. I think the speed he showed was immense and I know he had a little extra time in that Garage 56 car but that was such a different vehicle from what he's doing in the Cup Series on a race weekend.

"And with how little practice there is, there's no real testing, it is a really impressive thing to have the speed he has and, being honest, he has sort of jumped around into Super GT and done all sorts of different driving and I think it's impressive that he can jump in a car like this.

"As for Kimi, he's an awesome dude, [I was] obviously a huge fan growing up. I just love the attitude he brings, and I think given some more chances, he would be really good, I think he could compete at the front.

"But you have to remember, for all the fans that think 'Oh, Formula One, best drivers in the world,' yes, but remember that they are incredible at driving Formula One and open wheel cars, which are cars that require such a different form of driving than a NASCAR stock car.

"I tell people this all the time. Basketball and football might both use a ball but you would not say the skills required transfer, right? It's just not the same thing. That is what it is like for a Formula One driver to come and drive a NASCAR stock car and vice versa. They both involve a car, they both have four tyres, but the skills to be very good at that particular deal to be at the top of the game is vastly different."

It's always exciting to see crossovers in motorsport and hopefully we'll see more from the pair of them in the future.

Indeed, another crossover saw Shane van Gisbergen also race in the Chicago event, and stunningly he won.

On that, Kligerman said:

"I've known what an amazing talent he is for some time. I've been watching supercars since 2006/2007 - I used to download the races almost illegally at times to get them over here in America so I love that racing! If you were going to have anyone jump in the car and be prepared and be able to jump in there and do what he did, it was going to be him - someone who primarily races heavy, V8 powered, front engine stock cars, on road courses.

"With it being a street course and with the craziness of that race and the single file restarts, I think played in his hands, and then obviously, he just did an amazing job. He brought a whole new style of driving to the NASCAR cup series, that I think every driver right now has looked at and said, 'okay, that needs to be in my arsenal, right foot braking and doing that sort of thing.'

"I'll be honest, I went to the simulator and I did a little bit of it, just to remind myself, 'hey, I can still do this.'

"I think it's so cool, huge for the sport and huge for him. And I hope it just continues to open up NASCAR internationally to new audiences, because this is a high talent level and what he did is going to be one of the greatest accomplishments in motorsport history.

"I thought beforehand that he's either going to be way off because it's just going to be so different - sitting on different side of the car and that sort of thing - and then my other thought was or he's going to win. My reason being he was going to be prepared for this, right?

"When we talk about the NASCAR cup series, if you think about the schedule right now, if you're going to race over a 38-week season for a championship you are going to race on super speedways, speedways, short tracks, dirt tracks, road courses, a street course, and short tracks - you're gonna race on every form of possible track there is, so you cannot be a specialist. You cannot just sit there and go, 'I'm only going to focus on short tracks,' because you would leave a massive portion of the schedule open to you not being your best.

"So for NASCAR Cup Series drivers, they have to be generalist, they have to be adaptable, and I can tell you from my own experience of racing in the Xfinity series, there is nothing in the racing world like what we do in terms of having to go from preparing for a super speedway to a short track to a street course, and you've got to do it all on a three week span.

"That might sound like a lot of time, but that's really only two days a week that you probably have to focus on it with everything else you have going on. You've got to be one of the best in the world at doing that. For Shane, he came in as a specialist and was excellent at what he does but for him to come over here and do this full time I think you will learn as with any driver that adaptability and that sort of thing is going to be amazingly important, and it's a very hard skill to learn."