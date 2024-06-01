Highlights Ryan Garcia could be thrust into another big fight.

Ryan Garcia could be thrust into a big fight in the coming months despite an ongoing drugs controversy. The popular prizefighter, who scored the best win of his boxing career April 20 when he out-fought and out-pointed Devin Haney, having dropped his American rival three times. In the aftermath, a testing agency discovered he tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs, casting doubt on the legitimacy of his display. Regardless, he could earn an even bigger bout as he's engaging super welterweight fighter Vergil Ortiz in public discussions over an August 3 showdown.

Ryan Garcia vs Vergil Ortiz is Another Big Bout

If it materializes, it could land on the August 3 show which Terence Crawford headlines

Some of the world's top promoters, including Oscar de la Hoya, Tom Brown, and Eddie Hearn, come together for an August 3 show at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, in an event organized and influenced by arguably the sport's top powerbroker Turki Alalshikh.

Though Alalshikh has often held events in Saudi Arabia under the Riyadh Season banner, the summer event marks the first time he's brought his show to the US, and considering the talent on the card, Alalshikh is looking to make a big impression.

Here are the main fights:

Israil Madrimov vs Terence Crawford — WBA super welterweight world championship

David Morrell vs Radivoje Kalajdic — WBA light heavyweight world championship

Isaac Cruz vs Jose Valenzuela — WBA super lightweight world championship

Andy Cruz vs Antonio Moran — lightweight

Andy Ruiz vs Jarrell Miller — heavyweight

A super welterweight match between Ortiz and Tim Tszyu was also booked for the card but the Australian fighter had to withdraw from the event, citing an injury he suffered from his bloody battle with Sebastian Fundora, which had not had sufficient time to heal to allow a full camp to prepare for Ortiz.

Upon hearing the news, Garcia appeared keen to step in and fight his Golden Boy Promotions stablemate Ortiz.

"I love Vergil he my homie, but if I have to step in I will," he said May 30 on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

Despite the weight discrepancy, as Garcia competes around super lightweight at 140 pounds and Ortiz is best at 154, at minimum, Garcia sounded confident he could beat Ortiz thanks to a superior record against him in the amateur circuit.

"I’ve beat Vergil 3 times in the amateur 3-0 bruh don’t play me like that."

It was not long before Ortiz got wind of Garcia's comments and made a comment of his own.

"I got a call saying you wanna step in and replace Tim, I already gave my manager the green light to make it happen," Ortiz said May 31.

"Let's make this happen, Ryan, don't let me down! I'll see you Aug 3rd."

Garcia is Under Fire For Positive PED results

His status and ability to compete is unclear

The fight talks arrive hot on the heels of news that Garcia's B-sample of a test during the Haney fight, like his A-sample, tested positive for Ostarine, thus ruling out lab error, per ESPN. Though Garcia has protested his innocence, Haney's father, Bill, told TMZ Sports that he should be thrown out of the sport for good.

Haney said:

"There’s nothing you can do with this guy but get him out of the sport. I feel undermined to sign up to do this and for him to make a mockery of the sport."

"I don't know where [the adverse finding] came from," Garcia told ESPN last month.