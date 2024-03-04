Highlights The Charlotte Hornets hope to end the season strong after bolstering their defense with Grant Williams at the trade deadline.

Williams has shone defensively since joining Charlotte.

Despite defensive improvements, the Hornets face an uphill battle in securing a Play-In tournament spot this season.

The Charlotte Hornets seek to end the season on a high after yet another year in which their progress has been thwarted by injuries to their franchise star, LaMelo Ball.

But they decided to make some personnel changes at last month’s trade deadline, including bringing in Grant Williams to help with their poor overall team defense, and NBA insider Mark Medina believes that the 6-foot-6 power forward can help the Hornets as they still continue to be in a rebuilding phase.

Hope to end the season strong

5-8 in February, best performing month of the 2023-24 campaign

Despite almost certainly heading towards a lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Hornets still opted to make some personnel changes at the trade deadline, one of which was bringing in defensive reinforcements in the form of Grant Williams from the Dallas Mavericks, which required Charlotte to part ways with PJ Washington. The deal also included sharpshooter, Seth Curry, who follows in his father’s footsteps of playing in North Carolina.

Williams’ departure was somewhat of a surprise, having only signed with the Mavericks during free agency last summer, but reports emerged the following day after his move to Charlotte that his tenure in Dallas was a rocky one, with him reportedly ‘rubbing a lot of people the wrong way’ in his short seven-month stint with the organization.

Charlotte Hornets - Month to Month Splits Category November December January February W-L 5-9 1-12 3-13 5-8 PTS 114.0 106.5 104.9 103.7 ORTG 114.0 108.4 107.3 104.8 DRTG 122.9 123.1 120.5 111.8 NRTG -8.9 -14.7 -13.3 -7.0

However, Dallas’ loss was Charlotte’s to gain, and they now had a versatile defender who could help them with their struggling defense which ranked last in the league prior to the trade deadline with a 121.3 defensive rating, as well as adding a bunch of veteran help after some other moves in which they sent Gordon Hayward to the Oklahoma City Thunder, with Tre Mann, Davis Bertans, and Vasilije Micic returning in the deal.

Since the deadline, the Hornets have gone 5-6 and, while they are still below .500, they put on more wins in the month of February than December and January combined, largely due to the emergence of rookie Brandon Miller as the team’s offensive focal point in the long-term absence of LaMelo Ball.

As such, this has led some to believe that they have now found a sustainable winning formula with a revitalized culture that could see them close the gap slightly to those above them in the Eastern Conference standings, where they currently sit 13th with a 15-46 record.

Williams ‘initially’ elevated Mavericks defense before fallout

Medina believes that Williams’ addition to the Hornets will be a welcome one, citing his ability to be a good versatile defender on a team that is in desperate need of defense, with the 25-year-old alluding to finding it more difficult to guard smaller players due to his ‘bruising’ style of play.

“Williams can help because he's a really versatile defender. Talking to him, he was really breaking down how he feels equipped to defend smaller players, as well as big players. But, he found it more challenging to guard smaller players because he can't use his bruising style as he does with bigger players. I think the Mavericks really felt that he was going to be a missing piece to elevate their defense, and initially, he was. But, I know catching up with him in LA, he was the first to admit that they hadn't lived up to their defensive potential. And he pointed some blame at himself.”

Defensive efficiency in Charlotte

106.6 DRTG, second-best mark on team this season

Since arriving in Charlotte, Williams has been on a tear on both sides of the ball, prompting some to argue that he is in the midst of showcasing a revenge tour aimed at his former team, the Mavericks.

Through his first 10 games on his new team, the power forward is posting a career-high 14.2 points per contest, the first time in his career in which he has averaged double-digit points, in which he is shooting at a 50.0 percent shooting clip, another career-best.

He has also grabbed 5.8 boards off the glass and 2.2 assists, surpassing his figures during his tenure with Dallas.

Grant Williams - Defensive Statistics Comparison Defensive Category Dallas Mavericks Charlotte Hornets DFGA DFG% DFGA DFG% Overall 10.8 47.8 13.5 49.6 3-pointers 2.4 32.5 5.4 31.5 2-pointers 6.9 56.0 8.1 61.7 < 6 ft. 3.8 66.7 4.8 68.8 < 10 ft. 4.7 62.3 6.5 64.6 > 15. ft 5.0 35.2 6.3 31.7

Furthermore, Williams has taken on a much larger role with the Hornets, as exemplified by his 19.5 percent usage rate with the team, up from his 13.4 percent usage rate when with the Texan outfit.

As such, he has faced a lot more shot attempts on defense in his last 10 games than he has all season, averaging 13.5 shot attempts overall, up from 10.8 attempts when with Dallas.

But with Charlotte, despite their defensive frailties, he has been a standout performer, at least from three-point range, where he is currently holding his opponents to 31.5 percent shooting, down 4.6 percent from their season average, the best percentage differential on the squad, while also defending the most shot attempts from range on the entire roster.

Similarly, he is restricting his opponents to only 31.7 percent of shots taken from further than 15 feet away from the basket, down from their 37.2 percent average for a swing of minus-5.5, further highlighting his defensive abilities, especially from outside the perimeter.

As such, the Hornets could well win quite a few more games before the 2023-24 regular season comes to a close.

However, with the team 11.5 games away from the final Play-In tournament spot, the rest of this campaign is likely to be used as a trial for how they will go about their off-season with it all to play for once again in 2024-25.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.