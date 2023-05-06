Johnny Herbert has given his verdict on who'd be the fastest driver in F1 if they all had access to the same machinery.

F1 has always been as much about the cars as it is about the drivers and over the years that has meant that the dominant car has normally meant the driver inside it has been world champion.

Of course, the argument is that the best drivers usually end up in the best cars and they still need to deliver in them, which is what the likes of Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost, Michael Schumacher, and Lewis Hamilton, among others, have done over the years.

Right now, the Red Bull is the pick of the bunch and is quite clearly the quickest car on the grid, with the Ferrari, Mercedes, and Aston Martin teams trying hard to close the gap.

That said, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are the two drivers that have the best chance this year of winning the title and, of course, it is Verstappen who is the favourite - though Perez is keeping him honest - given he has won the last two championships.

If you put each driver in equal machinery, though, who'd be fastest? Herbert believes Verstappen would still just about come out on top if everyone drove the RB19.

He said via Ice36:

"If everyone drove a Red Bull now as we are today, I’d say Max would still be the quickest - although there would not be much in it - purely on where he is at in his career, where we see him do it every single weekend. Has he peaked? No. There is always a time the greats of the sport don’t stay great until that last lap on the track. And they don’t know it’s their last lap.

"Look at Alain [Prost] when he came back in 93 with Williams. It wasn’t his strongest season by a long way even in a dominant car. But it wasn’t the best Alain Prost. The best Alain Prost had already gone. Everybody goes through it. Every single driver has a peak and then there is a slight dip afterwards. The race craft never gets lost, it’s the pace and qualifying. That was my first inkling that something was being lost."

It would certainly be interesting to see each driver in the same equipment but ultimately that is not what F1 is about, and it is up to those behind to try and catch Red Bull.