It’s been suggested that Triple H is 'very interested' in bringing Will Ospreay, one of the best wrestlers in the world to WWE, with the New Japan Pro Wrestling star open to listening to the company's offer that is expected to come his way.

Even if you’re not a huge follower of NJPW you’ve probably heard of Ospreay. Rising up through the British independent scene, the buzz around the 'Aerial Assassin' and his in-ring ability never really went away.

You’re likely to have heard the Brit’s name while people rave about his latest breathtaking match, in fact, Will has been awarded the most five-star ratings in the history of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, already having an astonishing 30 of his matches receive the top accolade from Dave Meltzer.

Will Ospreay will become a free agent in 2024

One thing about the 30-year-old is that he’s always been clear with what he wants for his career. As mentioned, he is constantly putting on jaw-dropping performances and is regarding among the best wrestlers in the world today, but he may not have been able to showcase his skills to this level if he hadn’t specifically chosen NJPW as his home promotion in 2016.

Ospreay has now spent seven years with the biggest wrestling company in Japan, with their style perfect for him to practice the kind of wrestling that he and the fans love. However, in recent times, Will has been much more open about his future, first mentioning that his NJPW contract was up soon during the build to his AEW All In match with Chris Jericho.

It’s believed that Ospreay’s contract expires around February of next year, and his next career move remains uncertain. Many of his fans will have their own opinions on where the British star should go in just four months time, but it’s certain that any company in the world will be interested in him when the time comes.

Will Ospreay is interested in joining WWE

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer has seemingly confirmed that WWE is after Ospreay, even saying that the current IWGP UK Champion is up for listening to the offer Triple H sends his way, something which he has been reluctant to do in the past.

“I know WWE is absolutely after him and he is absolutely going to listen to WWE. WWE is very, very interested in him. Everyone is, and they should be.”

Of course, while Will’s future destination isn’t confirmed, AEW will also be interested in securing the services of the current New Japan star. He has made a few appearances for Tony Khan already, competing at the last two Forbidden Door shows, so it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise to see him sign there on a more consistent basis starting in February.

RELATED: WWE: Alabama police officer looks exactly like Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Also, as an outside shout, TNA appears to be a place that which Ospreay is keen to in work for, having had a positive experience whilst wrestling ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey last weekend at Bound For Glory.

Interestingly, Ospreay has hired Barry Bloom to handle his contract negotiations when the time comes, the same man who successfully secured The Elite’s re-signing with AEW a few months ago.

As always, as more comes out about where Will Ospreay may go next, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.