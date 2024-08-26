Veteran cutwoman, Sammy Morris, has issued a worrying warning to Mike Tyson ahead of his clash with Jake Paul, claiming that the boxing icon is very susceptible to getting cut against 'The Problem Child'.

Both men were due to meet on the 20th of July at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas before medical issues on the part of 'Iron Mike' caused the bout to be postponed.

The fight has officially been moved to the 15th of November. Tyson hasn’t fought a professional fight since 2005 but did fight Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition match in 2020, which went down as a draw.

Since the confirmation of the bout, many in the boxing community have slammed the decision to sanction the contest as a professional fight.

Despite the original date being pushed back, 'The Problem Child' instead fought Mike Perry last month, defeating the former UFC fighter via sixth-round TKO at Amalie Arena in Florida.

Morris Believes Tyson should be Concerned about a Gash Opening Up

Many are concerned with Tyson's health ahead of the bout

Leading up to the controversial bout, several medical professionals have come out and warned Tyson about the potential health implications he faces by returning to the boxing ring.

A Senior Lecturer in Medicine at Anglia Ruskin University, Stephen Hughes, claims that as Tyson is an older man and a recovering alcoholic, he is at an increased risk of suffering subdural haematoma.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Morris - who has worked as a cutwoman in bare-knuckle boxing, MMA and gloved boxing for over ten years - believes Tyson should be concerned about the possibility of a gash opening up during his upcoming fight.

"As we age the epidermis thins, also the production of elastin and collagen is dramatically reduced meaning the facial bones have less protection around them and are more protruding so they are easier to open up from a punch.

"The healing process will also be substantially longer too... At 58, Tyson is at a high risk of getting cut."

The epidermis is the top layer of skin in your body. It has many important functions, including protecting your body from the outside world, keeping your skin hydrated and producing new skin cells.

As we get older, the cells of the epidermis grow thinner meaning the skin becomes more fragile and is more likely to tear.

Most famously, Tyson has had a fight postponed by a cut. In 1990, he was scheduled to fight Alex Stewart in September.

However, 'Iron Mike' suffered a deep cut over his right eye due to an accidental headbutt from sparring partner Greg Page. The cut required 48 stitches, causing the fight to be rescheduled for December 8.

Mike Tyson Suffered a Serious Health Scare in May

Many are surprised that this fight is happening

Tyson, who'll be 58 by the time the fight takes place, suffered a medical emergency during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles in May.

The former heavyweight world champion became nauseous and dizzy - which forced flight staff to ask passengers on board if there was a doctor to provide assistance.

Paramedics boarded the plane, which had already been delayed by two hours in Miami, once it landed in Los Angeles to give treatment.

An eyewitness told the celebrity gossip magazine that a 25-minute delay followed their arrival at LAX airport as paramedics tended to the 58-year-old.

“Mike had some kind of medical emergency on the plane and paramedics boarded,” the eyewitness said. “Before the paramedics arrived the flight issued an announcement asking for a doctor — the message even came on everyone’s screens.

“Then our screens said medical assistance needed and repeated the same thing. He was in first class, but we were in an exit row, and the stewardess was very chatty.

“They asked us to stay on the plane and landed so paramedics could enter. She said something like, ‘He’s a really important passenger so we wanna make sure he’s OK.’ I knew it was him, but I just mouthed the words ‘Mike Tyson’ and she nodded her head yes.”

According to The New York Post, a spokesperson for Tyson confirmed that 'became dizzy after suffering an ulcer flare-up' 30 minutes before the plane was due to land.

The spokesperson played down the incident and has revealed that the American is ‘doing great’ after being checked over by the airport’s medical staff.

“Thankfully, Mr. Tyson is doing great,” Tyson’s representatives told The New York Post. “He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before landing. He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”