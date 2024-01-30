Highlights The Philadelphia Eagles have hired Vic Fangio as their defensive coordinator, hoping he can fix their struggling defense.

Fangio's defensive scheme, the Cover-2, aligns well with the Eagles' roster and will help limit explosive plays.

Fangio has a successful track record of turning around struggling defenses, making him the right choice for Philadelphia.

In 2023, the Philadelphia Eagles were a mess defensively.

After losing defensive coordinator Jonathon Gannon to the Arizona Cardinals following their Super Bowl run in 2022, the Eagles appointed Sean Desai as their defensive play caller heading into the 2023 season.

By December, Desai ceded the gig to longtime New England Patriots' coach Matt Patricia, who presided over a collapsing defense that gave up 25+ points in seven of the team's final eight games. Both Desai and Patricia were handed their walking papers at the season's conclusion.

In an attempt to remedy the many issues that ailed them, the Eagles hired defensive guru Vic Fangio to be their defensive coordinator after he spent one season with the Miami Dolphins.

The move to bring Fangio in will prove prescient for head coach Nick Sirianni, as the Eagles attempt to recapture the magic of that 2022 Super Bowl campaign.

Fangio's scheme fits the Eagles' roster perfectly

Cover-2 aligns with Eagles' personnel and dominant pass-rush

For a while, the NFL was dominated by single-high safety looks, which were popularized by Pete Carroll and Dan Quinn when the Legion of Boom was ruling the league for the Seattle Seahawks. Those teams dominated by having one safety (Earl Thomas) play the "center field" position, while the strong safety (Kam Chancellor) played near the box and often played spy or man coverage on tight ends and slot receivers.

Part of the issue with running a one-deep safety scheme is that it requires having elite talents at every position in the secondary; the scheme is founded on simplistic play calling, where a cornerback locks down half the field and the safeties adjust pre- and post-snap.

Fangio's Cover-2 alignment is more adjustable, and it has no need for every player in the secondary to have elite range and closing speed. Playing with two-deep safeties (or, alternatively, a deep safety and a deep-boundary cornerback) forces offenses to throw short and intermediate routes, which in turn limits the explosive plays that have become commonplace in a league where receivers run 4.3 40-yard dashes and every quarterback can uncork 50+ yard bombs from their back foot.

Part of the Cover-2 defense is playing with lighter boxes so that more personnel can be designated for coverage duties. In order to make that work, a team needs a deep and versatile defensive line, where both edge-rushers and defensive tackles can clog running lanes as well as rush the passer.

Luckily for the Eagles and Fangio, Philadelphia's defensive line is as good as it gets in the NFL. Currently, the rotation of pass-rushers consists of:

Edge Brandon Graham

Edge Josh Sweat

Edge Haason Reddick

Defensive Tackle Fletcher Cox

Defensive Tackle Jordan Davis

Defensive Tackle Jalen Carter

It's also worth noting that the massive Davis and Carter, the latter of whom is the favorite to take home Defensive Rookie of the Year, are still very young and have not reached anywhere near their ceilings, especially in run defense.

That embarrassment of riches up front will allow Fangio to run his usual Cover-6 shell, wherein he can dedicate Cover-4 personnel to an opponent's top receiver, and a Cover-2 zone on the opposite end of the field.

In other words (and avoiding schematic jargon), the Eagles can run their base 4-3 defense (with two defensive tackles on the line) because of their stacked defensive line rotation, which in turn will allow Fangio to call the types of coverages that have helped popularize his defense across the NFL.

That Philadelphia also has two elite boundary corners in Darius Slay and James Bradberry, as well as one of the league's best strong safeties in Kevin Byard, is just icing on the proverbial cake. The Eagles will spend this offseason looking for free safety and nickel corner help as they attempt to shore up the leaky patches in their secondary, but fans should feel assured that the team has secured a coordinator capable of helping this defense play up to its talent level.

Fangio has a history of turning defenses around

From Miami to San Francisco, Fangio's career is littered with success stories

Fangio's scheme may be his biggest asset, but it's his track record of helping ailing defenses that got him the job in Philadelphia.

Fangio's first foray into the NFL was with the New Orleans Saints, where he was the linebackers coach for the vaunted "Dome Patrol" unit. Under his leadership and tutelage, the four-man squad—consisting of Rickey Jackson, Pat Swilling, Vaughan Johnson, and Sam Mills—made 18 Pro Bowls in their seven seasons together. In 1992, all four made the Pro Bowl, which is the first and only time four LBs from the same team have earned that recognition.

Notably, the Saints allowed 25 points per game in 1985, the seventh-worst figure in the league. In Fangio's nine seasons with New Orleans, starting in 1986, the team ranked:

5th in total defense: (300.0 yards per game)

4th in scoring defense (18.1 points per game)

3rd in sacks (408)

Tied-3rd in takeaways (336)

Fangio also had defensive coordinator stints for the Carolina Panthers (who made the NFC Championship Game in their second-ever season under Fangio), Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens (where he served as linebackers coach for Ray Lewis' All-Pro 2009 season).

All of that preceded arguably the best performance of Fangio's career, when he and Jim Harbaugh took over a struggling San Francisco 49ers squad in 2011 and led them to three NFC Championship Game appearances in four seasons. The 49ers also led the league in takeaways twice under Fangio's guidance.

Even as the league evolved with its offensive schemes, developing pre-snap motions and stacked bunch formations to snuff out man and zone coverages, Fangio's defense held strong. He would go on to make the Chicago Bears a top ten defense before a 19-30 head coaching stint with the Denver Broncos. Most recently, Fangio turned the offense-first Miami Dolphins into the league's tenth-best unit in terms of total defense.

No matter what personnel he had available, nor the style of opponent he was facing, Fangio has been dominating the NFL for decades. His ability to evolve with the game has kept him relevant throughout his coaching career, even as old-school defenses fall by the wayside in favor of more novel, complicated coverage-based schemes.

2024 will present one of Fangio's biggest challenges yet, as he must resuscitate an Eagles defense that finished 26th in total defense and 30th in scoring defense in 2023. Given his history of turning around even the most defensively-inept franchises, it should be the expectation that the longtime defensive coordinator will be successful in that endeavor.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise stated.