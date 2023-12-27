Highlights The Miami Dolphins' defense has significantly improved since the return of CB Jalen Ramsey, ranking fifth in yards per play allowed.

The Dolphins' front seven, led by Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler, and Bradley Chubb, has been ferocious, allowing just 3.7 yards per carry and leading the league in QB knockdowns.

Despite injuries, the Dolphins are peaking at the right time and have the potential to clinch the AFC East and secure a bye in the playoffs.

The Miami Dolphins offense planted their flag with 70 over the Denver Broncos early in the year. Vic Fangio and company made similar waves in Week 16, holding the explosive Dallas Cowboys to just 20 points.

Since the return of former All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey from a meniscus injury in Week 8, Miami boasts one of the premiere defensive units in the NFL. They’ve already recorded a franchise record in sacks (52) and look primed for a Super Bowl run. Here’s how the Dolphins created a defensive menace in South Beach.

The Jalen Ramsey effect

A closer look at the defensive impact the cornerback has had

The Dolphins' defense struggled as Ramsey recovered from his July knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus. Through Week 7, they ranked 27th in average points allowed (26.7), 20th in average yards allowed (343.7), and 16th in yards per play (5.2).

Since the All-Pro's return against the New England Patriots, they've rocketed up to 13th in average points allowed (20.9), fourth in average yards allowed (296.5), and fifth in yards per play (4.8).

Miami Dolphins defensive comparison Defense Average points allowed Average yards allowed Yards allowed per pay Before Ramsey 26.7 343.7 5.2 After Ramsey 20.9 296.5 4.8

More impressively, according to Nate Tice of the Athletic, they rank second in success rate and fourth in EPA per play from Ramsey's return through Week 15.

Not all of this comes down to the ridiculously talented cornerback. Fangio's defenses are notoriously complex and take some time to coalesce. As Linebacker David Long predicted:

I think throughout the season when I was getting these questions about the scheme or the problems we had early, there were so many observations or opinions, and all I said was once we get rolling, everybody gets used to the defense and used to each other, especially the front seven, you will see a difference.

As it turns out, that's precisely what has happened in Miami.

A ferocious Miami front

Despite injuries, the Dolphins' front seven has remained effective

Many pundits predicted the Dolphins' defensive growth would stagnate after losing star edge rusher Jaelan Phillips for the season. Thanks to the play of Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler, and Bradley Chubb, we haven't seen a significant drop-off.

They allow just 3.7 yards per carry, good for sixth in the NFL, while leading the league in QB knockdowns (59). Against the Cowboys, they pressured Prescott on 42 percent of his dropbacks, the most the Dallas QB has seen since 2017.

Chubb recorded 1.5 sacks against Dallas, bringing his season total to 11 and becoming the first Dolphins player in six years to tally double-digits since Cameron Wake (2017).

Miami heard the noise about how all 10 of their wins had come against teams that were .500 or worse. As linebacker Bradley Chubb put it:

It’s just finally good to get over that hump of the narrative and changing the narrative to be what we want it to be, and it’s just been dope to see this team come together, not worry about the outsiders, the naysayers and just do what we do and prepare like we’re a championship team each and every week.

With the front seven consistently providing pressure using a variety of strategies that employ just four rushers, Fangio’s gone deep into his bag by switching coverages up to confuse quarterbacks. Despite blitzing at the fifth-lowest rate in the league (18.8 percent of dropbacks), the Dolphins remain third in pressure rate and second in sacks.

Dolphins' have had health issues in 2023

Like every NFL team, injuries could play a role for Miami

After clinching a playoff spot with their victory over Dallas, the Dolphins look to be peaking at the right time. The win also helped to keep the charging Buffalo Bills at bay in the AFC East.

Of course, the road doesn’t get any easier. This week, they go on the road to face off against the Baltimore Ravens, who are coming off their landmark victory against the San Francisco 49ers.

If Miami can beat the Ravens, they’ll clinch the AFC East. That potential win would also put the Dolphins in line for the number one overall seed and a bye if they can beat the Bills at home in Week 18. However, if they lose to Baltimore, the division crown is likely to be on the line in the regular season finale.

Health remains their one area of concern. Against Dallas, they were without four starting offensive linemen and most of their marquee skill players were nursing injuries, including Raheem Mostert, Jaylen Waddle, and Tyreek Hill.

Nevertheless, with the combined genius of Mike McDaniel and Fangio aligned with their bevy of talented players, the Dolphins look like a true Super Bowl contender for the first time since the Dan Marino era.

