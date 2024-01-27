Highlights Vic Fangio has joined the Philadelphia Eagles as their new defensive coordinator after parting ways with the Miami Dolphins.

Fangio had previously worked as a consultant for the Eagles in 2022.

Fangio's decision to join the Eagles may be influenced by his desire to be closer to his family in Pennsylvania.

Vic Fangio is already off the market

After mutually parting ways with the Miami Dolphins after one year as their defensive coordinator earlier this week, Fangio has signed on to take on the same role with the Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced on Saturday.

Related Vic Fangio out in Miami but could be on his way to Eagles The Miami Dolphins and veteran defensive coordinator Vic Fangio have agreed to part ways after just one season together.

Fangio was Eagles' top target for DC vacancy

Philadelphia needed a change after awful finish to the season defensively

The hire makes a lot of sense for both sides. Fangio had previously served as a consultant for the Eagles in 2022. It had also been reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter that Fangio was Philly's top target for the job and that he had left Miami because he wanted to be closer to his family, who live in Pennsylvania.

According to Schefter, the two sides had attempted to hammer out a deal to make this happen prior to the 2023 campaign, but the "timing" didn't work out for both sides.

However, after firing defensive coordinator Sean Desai as well as Matt Patricia, the latter of whom was given defensive play-calling duties late in the season, the timing couldn't be more perfect for Fangio and the Eagles to come together.

Fangio, a native of Scranton, Pennsylvania, is going home, and they couldn't be more ecstatic about his return after the defensive debacle that occurred for the Eagles over the final half of the 2023 season.

Eagles 2023 Defensive Collapse Weeks 13-18 Category Eagles Rank Points/Game 30.3 31st Total Yards/Game 383.8 30th Pass Yards/Game 247.2 28th Rush Yards/Game 136.7 29th Yards/Play 6.0 29th Sacks 11 28th Takeaways 4 T-26th 1st Downs/Game 22.0 30th

Fangio's influence across the NFL cannot be understated. His defensive schemes have been employed as a counter to the Sean McVay-Kyle Shanahan brand of offense that has permeated the league in recent years. Just as branches of those offensive gurus' coaching trees have started to infiltrate the top coaching ranks, so too have Fangio's disciples started to populate defensive staffs across the league.

The 65-year-old has been in the NFL as an assistant since 1984. He started to gain more traction in the early 2010s, when he served as the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014 and for the Chicago Bears from 2015-2018.

His 19-30 record as the head coach of the Denver Broncos from 2019-2021 was not ideal, but returning to the comfort of a coordinator role seems to have agreed with him.

Fangio's was able to improve Miami's defense immensely in just one year on the job. After finishing as the 24th scoring defense and 18th total defense in 2022, Fangio boosted them to the 22nd unit in terms of scoring and into the top 10 in total defense. They were also the seventh-best team against the run and finished third in the league in sacks, with 56.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and the rest of the organization are clearly undertaking an overhaul, and while there is still work to do, they must be satisfied with the hiring of a veteran and ingenious defensive coordinator like Fangio.

Source: Philadelphia Eagles