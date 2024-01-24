This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Miami Dolphins and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio mutually agree to part ways after one season.

Injuries hindered the effectiveness of Fangio's defense towards the end of the season.

The Dolphins defense has several talented players, making the coordinator position an attractive opportunity.

Vic Fangio is moving on.

After just one season at the helm of the Miami Dolphins' defense, the defensive coordinator and the team have mutually agreed to part ways, the team announced on Wednesday.

The team released a statement from head coach Mike McDaniel along with the announcement in which he thanked Fangio for his service in 2023 while acknowledging that a parting of ways was the best way forward for both sides:

I want to thank Vic for his contributions in 2023. When we assessed the season, it became apparent that this was the best path forward for all parties involved.

In 2022, Fangio served as a consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles, who just so happen to be in the market for a new DC. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Fangio is already Philly's top choice to replace the departed Sean Desai and Matt Patricia atop the defensive hierarchy and the two sides are expected to get a deal done soon.

Fangio's defense was one of the better units in the league during the middle of the season, but an endless string of injuries to finish off the campaign, including season-ending ailments for their top two pass rushers, reduced the unit's effectiveness to close out the campaign.

Fangio's defense finished 22nd in points allowed, 10th in yards allowed, and tied for eighth in takeaways in his first year on the job.

Fangio had previously served as the DC for the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears from 2011-2018 before working as the head coach of the Denver Broncos from 2019-2021, with whom he went 19-30.

The Dolphins will now be the latest team looking for a new coordinator during this year's wild coaching cycle. Their defense is littered with talent, including Bradley Chubb, Zach Sieler, Jaelan Philips, Xavien Howard, Jevon Holland, and Jalen Ramsey.

Source: Miami Dolphins