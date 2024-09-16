Former Chelsea defender Frank Lebeouf has seemingly urged Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario to use the dark arts when it comes to grinding out results, especially when it comes to defending set-pieces - as he was punished from a corner against bitter rivals Arsenal in a 1-0 derby day loss on Sunday.

Tottenham were pitted with a slightly increased chance of winning - as well as having home advantage against the Gunners - thanks to the absences of Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Mikel Merino and Riccardo Calafiori posing squad depth problems for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. But Gabriel powered home a header just after the hour mark to leave Tottenham with just four points from their opening four games. And Lebeouf has asked questions of Ange Postecoglou's men for not utilising the dark arts and playing up to the match officials, with Vicario and Cristian Romero especially being singled out for criticism.

Tottenham and Vicario 'Don't Know What to Do'

Spurs struggled defending Arsenal's set-pieces on Sunday

Speaking on ESPN FC after the north London derby, Lebeouf believed that the difference from set-pieces was night and day for the two sides.

Tottenham's Premier League statistics - Goals conceded in recent seasons Season Goals conceded Final league position 2023/24 61 5th 2022/23 63 8th 2021/22 40 4th 2020/21 45 7th 2019/20 47 6th 2018/19 39 4th

The Frenchman stated that Arsenal use their dead ball situations to maximum use, whilst Tottenham's defence 'don't know what to do' when it comes to defending or attacking advantageous scenarios. He said:

"It is what it is. And for one side, Arsenal, it's a real tool, and they really use it at the kind of perfection. And, at the other side [Tottenham], they don't know what to do. "And with the goalkeeper, [Guglielmo] Vicario has been in difficulties to get out when the ball is in the 18-yard box. "I don't care that some players are blocking him. Play the thing, you know, show to the referee at least that you can't move because somebody is blocking you. There is a clear obstruction, but it's like he's not fighting against it, and it doesn't help his defenders. "On top of it, [Cristian] Romero being in front of Gabriel [Magalhaes]. That's pretty awkward. And on top of that, there is Gabriel pushing Romero, and the referee is not saying anything. That's another thing."

Tottenham Must Sort Their Soft Defence Out

Too many easy goals have been conceded in recent weeks

Tottenham have already been quite complacent in terms conceding goals at this stage in the Premier League season, and their soft underbelly is showing in the league table. They dominated with chances against Leicester City on the opening day and only drew 1-1, and whilst they beat bottom club Everton 4-0, they had more than enough chances to beat Newcastle United - only to lose 2-1 on Tyneside.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tottenham conceded 61 goals in the Premier League last season.

The loss to Arsenal was by far their toughest game, with the Gunners having challenged for the Premier League title for the past two seasons. But the manner of the defeat - given the amount of players Arsenal had out injured - will be a tough one to take for fans, who will feel that the chance of a win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could not have come easier than that.

Vicario will have to work on those scenarios in the future, as will Tottenham's entire squad - though there is plenty of time to right their wrongs throughout the campaign.

