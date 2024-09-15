An antsy five minutes in north London between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal saw both teams acting slightly erratically and frantically towards the end of the first half - and it saw Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville take aim at Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, describing the Italian as having 'frogs in his pants' when defending a corner.

What had been an end-to-end, yet fairly tame game, on Sunday afternoon almost came to blows when a Jurrien Timber tackle on Pedro Porro saw the Dutchman booked for a challenge that almost resulted in a red card after a VAR check. However, once the ball had gone out of play, tempers flared when Timber and Vicario grabbed each other's shirts in a small tussle, before they were broken up via yellow cards amid petty handbags between the pair.

Neville Says Vicario Had "Frogs in His Pants"

The Italian was overly emotional after the tussle

From the resulting corner, Vicario was filled with angst and was found gesturing to his Tottenham defence - which Neville said made him feel 'nervous' as it would panic his teammates.

Speaking live on Sky Sports' coverage of the north London derby, Neville couldn't agree with Vicario's actions - describing the Italian star as having 'frogs in his pants' for his wild actions prior to the corner that eventually amounted to nothing. He said live on air: