Crystal Palace returned to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon when they took on newly promoted Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. Roy Hodgson included the likes of Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen and Jefferson Lerma in his starting lineup.

But one man who did not make their starting XI was long-serving goalkeeper, Vicente Guaita. The Spaniard joined Crystal Palace in 2018 and has been first-choice goalkeeper for much of his spell, featuring 149 times for the club.

However, he was forced to miss a few games towards the end of last season after suffering a couple of injuries. Sam Johnstone deputised in Guaita's place and Roy Hodgson continued to stick with the English goalkeeper even when Guaita returned from injury.

The English boss chose to play Johnstone once again for their opening game of the 2023/24 season. Guaita, meanwhile, wasn't even named on the bench, with Remi Matthews preferred instead. Matthews has never played a game for Crystal Palace.

Why was Vicente Guaita left out against Sheffield United?

Guaita did not feature in any of Crystal Palace's seven friendlies in pre-season. Hodgson recently revealed that Guaita was 'disenchanted' with the club and was refusing to play.

"He's [Johnstone] the only one at the moment because Guaita is disenchanted with the club," Hodgson told Scandinavian broadcaster Viaplay, per the Evening Standard. "He's made it clear to the club that really he would like to move on.

"He's been refusing to play in our games so far but the complication is that he has a year's contract so it's up to the club to decide really. Not him.

"But the current situation is that he's made it clear to everybody that he doesn't want to be here and compete with Sam Johnstone. So he is the No 1 and Remi Matthews is the No 2."

Vicente Guaita hits out at Crystal Palace after he's left out vs Sheffield United

Guaita couldn't resist making his feelings public when he was left out against Sheffield United. After Crystal Palace posted their starting lineup for the match on Twitter, the 36-year-old replied: "Where is my name? So how can I play for Palace? @CPFC."

What next for Vicente Guaita?

The Spanish goalkeeper signed a new deal with Palace in January, extending his stay at the club until January 2024. However, it's clear that Guaita no longer has a future at Crystal Palace and it's unlikely that he sees out the rest of his contract.

A return to La Liga could well be on the cards for the veteran goalkeeper. Spanish outlet Super Deporte have claimed that Valencia are keen to re-sign him.

Guaita came through the youth system at Valencia, joining the club at the age of 13. He made his debut in 2008 and went on to play a total of 114 times before departing for Getafe in 2014.

There is just under three weeks left of the transfer window and it seems that a move for Guaita would be best for both parties, whether it be Valencia of elsewhere.

How did Crystal Palace get on without Vicente Guaita?

Crystal Palace got their season off to a winning start as they beat Sheffield United 1-0. Odsonne Édouard scored the only goal of the game four minutes after half-time.

The Eagles are next in action on Monday 21st August when they take on Arsenal at Selhurst Park. They then take on Brentford, before rounding out the month with a Carabao Cup clash against Plymouth Argyle.