Key Takeaways Gyokeres has scored 66 goals in 67 games since his move from Coventry City, with his signature celebration getting regular use.

The meaning behind it has finally been shared after making a promise to his old club.

He is expected to make a return to English football sooner rather than later.

When you score as often as Viktor Gyokeres, it’s a striker's simple pleasure to be able to choose a signature celebration and make it your trademark. Since his £20 million move from Coventry City last summer, the Swedish goal-scoring sensation has bagged an impressive 66 goals in just 67 appearances. Arguably, given his creativity on the pitch, sticking to one iconic celebration spares him the hassle of thinking up something different after every goal, allowing him to concentrate on continuing to draw the attention of Europe's top clubs.

As one of the best strikers in the world right now, it's only a matter of time before phone calls from interested suitors start coming in more frequently, particularly when the January transfer window opens. Liverpool, Arsenal, and his former Sporting manager Ruben Amorim's new side, Manchester United, have all recently shown interest in signing him. Former United stirker Dimitar Berbatov has even tipped the red-hot forward to join Amorim at Old Trafford. And now, after months of speculation, the meaning behind his iconic celebration has finally been revealed too, adding even more attention to his already burgeoning media profile.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Viktor Gyokeres has 51 goals in 53 games in all competitions in 2024, which equates to a goal every 93 minutes.

The Meaning Behind Gyokeres' Celebration

He failed to deliver on his promise while at Coventry, but the mystery has been solved

During his time in the Midlands, the striker promised to explain the story behind his celebration - where he locks his fingers on both hands and uses them to cover his mouth and nose to create a mask. Failing to deliver on that promise while making the CBS Arena his playground, though, the mystery behind such frequently-spotted festivity seemed like football's longest-running cliffhanger for Sky Blues' fans.

The guessing game finally reached its conclusion back in June when he posted a video on Instagram showing his goals and celebration during the 2023-24 season and used the caption: "Nobody cared until I put on the mask." See the full social media post below:

That is a quote from Bane, a super-villain appearing in American comic books published by DC Comics, with the character first appearing in Batman: Vengeance of Bane and The Dark Knight Rises. The exact quote is: "No-one cared who I was until I put on the mask."

Gyokeres still hasn't commented on the post, nor has he said anything else about the celebration since to add depth to its meaning. Clearly, the domineering Swede is following in the footsteps of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, as he'd rather do his talking on the pitch. Choosing to veer away from becoming a media plant, the prolific frontman does his business similarly to that of one of his favourite movie characters; in a clandestine way.

Where Viktor Gyokeres' Future Lies

It's only a matter of time before he ups and leaves again

Preferring to stay out of the limelight, it's hard to imagine Gyokeres can successfully continue to do that should he keep plundering in goals at the rate he has this season. He has scored 16 goals in Liga Portugal as Sporting currently take the reign at the top of the table after 10 games, while his tally of five goals in four Champions League appearances includes a recent hat-trick against Manchester City.

Factoring in Portugal's coefficient, it means the 26-year-old ace is also currently third in the race for the 2024/25 European Golden Shoe award. A return to English football is plastered all over the walls for the Swedish international, and it would be good news for Coventry City, who attached a 10% sell-on clause when they let him chase his dreams two summers ago.

With an £86 million release clause, Doug King and Coventry would be quids in with a welcome cash windfall that could help further fund Mark Robins’ spending as the manager looks to strengthen his impressive squad and take it to the next level, capable of a sustained push for promotion to the promised land. And for Premier League fans, it would see another big name enter the spectacle, which can never be a bad thing. In May earlier this year, Gyokeres wasn't completely against the idea, either.

Gyokeres provided hope to potential suitors after being asked about his future after just one full season with Sporting Lisbon. He said: