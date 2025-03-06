Everton are interested in signing Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof ahead of the summer transfer window, according to CaughtOffside.

In the summer transfer window, there's a chance we see the Toffees bring in a new centre-back. Jarrad Branthwaite's future remains uncertain as the England international continues to be linked with a departure after another impressive season as a young defender.

James Tarkowski is also reaching the latter stages of his career, while Michael Keane is out of contract in the summer. As a result, adding another centre-back could be one of Everton's priorities, depending on whether they can keep hold of Branthwaite and if Keane heads through the exit door.

Everton Interested in Victor Lindelof

He's not being offered a new contract

According to a report from CaughtOffside, Everton are among a host of clubs who are interested in signing Lindelof in the summer transfer window. The Swedish international is out of contract at the end of the campaign, and he's yet to be offered a new deal at Old Trafford, meaning there's a strong chance he heads through the exit door.

Victor Lindelof's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 6 Goals 0 Assists 0 Shot-creating actions 2 Minutes played 64

Lindelof, who has been described as 'outstanding', currently earns £170k-a-week, and has struggled for game time this season at United, so it'll be no surprise if he sees his current contract out. Matthis de Ligt and Leny Yoro arrived through the door in the summer transfer window, meaning he's found it difficult to feature under Ruben Amorim.

The Toffees are likely to see a major overhaul in the summer due to a host of players being out of contract, so picking up players on free transfers could be smart as they focus funds elsewhere. Lindelof would unlikely come in and displace Tarkowski and Branthwaite if the Everton duo remain at the club, but it remains to be seen whether the Swedish defender would be happy only playing a backup role.

With a host of clubs interested and no transfer fee involved, Lindelof should have offers from sides who are willing to offer him a starting position.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref - Correct as of 06-03-25.