Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof could be on the move this summer due to interest from Serie A outfit Fiorentina, according to reports.

It’s been a busy transfer window for the Manchester club and manager Erik ten Hag so far, with four new additions, three of which have been defensive. Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui both joined from Bayern Munich, while youngster Leny Yoro completed a move from French side Lille.

There have been a handful of outgoings, including right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who joined Premier League rivals West Ham United. Raphael Varane is the other defensive exit, as the 31-year-old’s contract expired this summer, and he joined Italian side Como at the end of last month.

Fiorentina ‘consider’ Lindelof move

He has one year left on his contract

Serie A side Fiorentina are weighing up a move for United defender Lindelof, according to reports in Italy. Gianluca Di Marzio claims they are hoping to bolster their defensive ranks this summer, and Lindelof has emerged as a potential target.

The article claims the numerous defensive additions at Old Trafford this transfer window has opened the possibility for the Swede to leave before the deadline on August 30. It has been suggested a loan move is on the cards, with Fiorentina working to understand the conditions of a move and salary contributions.

Lindelof began his career in his homeland of Sweden with Vasteras IK prior to his move to Benfica in 2012. He made the step up to their first team three years later, and was then signed by United for a significant fee in 2017. Last season he was restricted to just 28 appearances in all competitions, with many coming out of position, but was described as "outstanding" by Ben Thornley.

Lindelof 2023/24 stats for Manchester United in all competitions Stat: Appearances 28 Goals 1 Assists 1 Minutes played 1,960

The central defender has made just shy of 260 appearances for the Red Devils over seven years, and scored four goals in that time. Lindelof signed a short-term contract extension in January this year, meaning his current deal is set to expire in 2025 on reported £120,000 per-week wages.

United ‘enter race’ for Fenerbahce defender

He is also wanted by Brighton

United have already strengthened at centre-back and right-back, now it appears they’re looking to reinforce their left-back options, if recent reports are anything to go by. According to Turkish outlet Fotospor, the Red Devils have entered the race for Fenerbahce’s Ferdi Kadioglu.

A move to the Premier League is likely for the 24-year-old, but exactly where he ends up remains a question. Brighton appeared the most likely destination, as the article indicates €35million is the current offer on the table from the south coast club.

It goes on to say that both clubs would be of interest to Kadioglu, who has two years remaining on his contract with the Turkish club. He signed from Dutch side NEC Nijmegen in 2018, and he has amassed over 200 appearances for the club across all competitions so far.

The article concludes the player has left the decision in the hands of his current club, and he is happy to move to whichever team has a bid accepted by Fenerbahce. United’s reported involvement in the race would likely raise any potential transfer fee.

The Reds also hold an interest in Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell, who has been told he can leave Stamford Bridge before the deadline this month.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.