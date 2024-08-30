Victor Lindelof is set to stay at Manchester United beyond the 11pm transfer deadline unless a big proposal arrives, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Sweden captain has been relegated to sixth-choice centre-back at Old Trafford behind summer signings Leny Yoro and Matthijs De Ligt, as well as Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans, which had seen speculation about his future grow in recent times.

Lindelof Set for Old Trafford Stay

Defender out of contract in 2025

Clubs in Turkey and Italy have been linked with a move for the former Benfica defender in recent times, but a deal hasn't materialised and no formal bids have been made.

However, speaking on his Playback TV stream Romano has now revealed that the defender has no intention of leaving Old Trafford before the deadline unless a "big proposal comes", with the defender currently earning around £170,000 per-week with the Red Devils.

I can tell you that on Lindelof, I saw many fake stories guys this summer, fake stories from Turkey in June, fake stories from Italy in the recent days about Lazio and Fiorentina, Lindelof never considered this possibility. For Lindelof it has always been a quiet summer, despite all the rumours, he’s very happy to stay at Manchester United, unless an important, big proposal comes. He’s very happy to stay at United and then maybe leave on a free transfer next summer.”

Romano previously told GMS exclusively that the 30-year-old "wasn't desperate" to leave the club this summer, and with his ability to play at full-back too Erik Ten Hag is seemingly happy to keep him as an option in the squad.

Jadon Sancho Could Leave Man Utd

Chelsea interested in a deal for the outcast

While Lindelof looks set to stay at the club beyond the transfer deadline, Jadon Sancho could be someone who leaves Old Trafford on Friday.

The winger has been left out of the match day squad for both of Man United's Premier League games so far this season, and has attracted interest from Chelsea. The Blues are keen to offload Raheem Sterling though, and talks have been held between the two clubs over a prospective swap deal.