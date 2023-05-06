Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof could now stay at the club, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 28-year-old has spent the majority of the season bouncing in and out of the United side.

Lindelof signed for United for a fee of £31m, according to the BBC, back in 2017.

Since then, the Swedish international has played 224 times for the Manchester club in the Premier League, as per Transfermarkt, but his game time has been relatively limited this campaign.

With Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane signing for United in the summer transfer window, Lindelof has fallen down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag.

The former Benfica defender has started eight Premier League games this season, as per FBref.

In United's last game against Aston Villa, ten Hag opted to play Lindelof and Luke Shaw as a centre-back pairing, with Martinez and Varane out injured, which says a lot about how he feels about Harry Maguire at the moment.

Ten Hag hailed the performance of Lindelof against Villa, saying: "[Victor Lindelof] played brilliant. He was totally in control in the area around [Ollie] Watkins."

According to the Daily Star, United are now set to trigger an extension clause in Lindelof's contract, keeping him tied down until 2025.

What has Jones said about Lindelof?

Jones has suggested that Lindelof could now be staying at United ahead of next season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think that you need to keep Lindelof there. I think Lindelof is actually a good defender, to be honest with you. When you're looking at backup options and you see now, the Shaw and Lindelof partnership, it's actually not bad at all.

"You think with work, that could really grow into something. If we take it that Maguire is likely to be offloaded, then I think that Lindelof becomes even more likely to stick around."

How has Lindelof performed this season?

Keeping Ollie Watkins quiet is an achievement in itself at the moment considering the England international's sensational form.

Lindelof has started to show signs of improvement as the season has gone on, averaging a Sofascore rating of 6.81 overall, but keeping four clean sheets in his last five games.

It now appears that the Swedish defender has moved ahead of Maguire in the squad, so he could be considered third choice under ten Hag.

With Martinez and Varane out injured, it's a chance for Lindelof to continue to prove himself ahead of the summer.